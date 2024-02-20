Sharjah: The 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) was a sweeping success, drawing over 1.2 million visitors to 12 consecutive days of enchanting shows at 12 cultural and tourist sites and prestigious landmarks across the city from February 7 to 18, 2024.

The festival also witnessed a significant increase in the participation of UAE-based SMEs, with 80 national F&B and retail projects joining the festivities this year as opposed to 41 last year, marking an impressive 95 percent year-on-year growth. Volunteer participation, too, surpassed all previous editions, underscoring the community's dedication to the festival's success.

The closing ceremony of the 13th edition, which was organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, took place at the General Souk in Al Hamriyah. A 3D video mapping dynamic show themed ‘The Past Meets the Future’ captivated the attendees at the closing ceremony as the souq’s three facades were adorned by visually stunning displays that blended authentic elements of Emirati heritage with modern technology, bridging the gap between the glorious past and the prosperous present.

Sharjah’s continuing legacy as a global city rich in heritage

In his keynote address at the closing ceremony, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Over the past 12 days, the festival achieved ground-breaking success, deepening people’s love for Sharjah, and promoting the cultural and artistic offerings of the emirate and the UAE to the world. Sharjah’s continuing legacy as a global city rich in tradition, heritage, and culture was perfectly illuminated by SLF. The festival is a clear reflection of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s vision to build Sharjah’s appeal as a world-class city to visit, live and work in”.

“The festival's success was evident through the huge turnout of visitors from the emirate and beyond, who flocked to the event to enjoy an immersive and stunning visual experience. The success is also reflected in the concerted efforts and close partnerships between the emirate’s entities, underlining a consensus on the vision and purpose of the events and activities held across the emirate, enhancing Sharjah’s position on the global tourism map as one of the most important and diverse destinations,” he added.

Festival partners honoured

The SCTDA honoured partners of the 13th Sharjah Light Festival - Sharjah Islamic Bank and BEEAH Group as Strategic Partners, in addition to Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority SEWA, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah University City, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Center for Voluntary Services, Department Of Civil Aviation, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority. Media sponsors comprising Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Zee TV were also honoured along with working teams, volunteers and a host of national SME founders who participated in the event.

