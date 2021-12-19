Participants gain knowledge and skills by participating in the Internet of Things challenge for virtual innovation

100 Omani youth aged 13-17 years chosen annually to join the program

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), in cooperation with the New York Academy of Sciences and in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation jointly run an exclusive program to offer local youth from Oman a glimpse into the world of IoT and new technologies, targeting about 200 students by the end of 2023.

Students will have the opportunity to develop research and innovation skills and compete to find solutions to some of the virtual challenges in the field of the Internet of Things that are fundamentally related to building smart cities, including energy efficiency, health, transportation, and data security.

Each year, 100 Omani youth between the ages of 13 and 17 are given the opportunity to receive hands-on training and participate in the Internet of Things challenge for virtual innovation designed specifically for Oman.

Abdullah Al Balushi, Country Manager of Ericsson Oman says: “This exclusive program encourages the youth to explore, deepens their knowledge and enables them to take action to solve real-world problems using scientific grounds and technology, as well as developing vital research, innovation, and networking skills.”

The duration of the program will be for one academic semester with free and flexible hours system. Students will be divided into groups and assigned an academic supervisor to each group to help them complete their research and submit scientific materials through the Academy's platform.

Students can apply for the program through the Center of Excellence for Advanced Communications Technologies and Internet of Things website https://coe.ipm.om .

Go to the “Digital Skills Program” page, choose “Junior Academy” from among the available programs and then fill in the registration form. After filling out the form, the student will receive an e-mail containing important details on how to complete the registration procedures via the Academy's link and referral code "Ericsson". The student must mention the correct referral code when completing the registration procedures in the special form for the program on the New York Academy of Sciences website.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021