Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has been awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for its innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, and the Customer Focus Award for its eLink Station at the 2021 Idea of the Year Awards.

The Ideas UK Award is an international award recognizing innovative ideas and rating innovative organizations based on global standards with an aim to place innovation at the forefront within the areas of performance improvement and corporate work.

The awards were hosted by ideasUK, a non-profit network organisation with a diverse membership, sharing knowledge and experience across different industries, sectors and countries, including the UAE. Numerous entries were submitted by various organizations. Each idea was judged on its impact, level of innovation, transferability, and cost effectiveness. In total, there were 9 category awards and 4 individual judges awards.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are honoured to have been awarded in two categories at the Idea of the Year Awards. As a National Oil Company, we are proud that the efforts of ENOC’s team have been recognised on a global scale. With the Service Station of the Future and eLink, our vision is to lead by example with regards to sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.”

The Service Station of the Future, which was recognised for its sustainability efforts, was unveiled earlier this year. Located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, the sustainable and architecturally unique station is supporting the logistical needs of the ongoing global event. It is the world’s first Platinum LEED certified service station, an internationally recognised building certification from the US Green Building Council.

In October, ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, announced the launch of its new and world-first eLink Station on Palm Jumeirah. The eLink Station, which was awarded the Customer Focus Award, is a mobile fuelling format that offers residents and visitors to the community easy access and convenient fuelling services. Designed as a futuristic mobile fuelling format, the eLink Station does not require assembly and can easily relocate to a different location on the spot, based on the needs of the UAE’s residents, depending on shifts in demand for fuel without any downtime.

The eLink Station is fully sustainable and includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks, it is powered by biodiesel, features LED digital screens and lighting, and is equipped with a smart meter, an IoT gateway, cloud connection, GPS tracking, and RFID technology.

As key contributors to the advancement of the energy sector, ENOC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation across all of its operations.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

