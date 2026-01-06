Yuze, a UAE-based AI-enabled digital business banking platform, and Zand, an AI and blockchain-powered digital bank in the UAE, have joined forces to provide digital business accounts to eligible SMEs and startups in the UAE.

This strategic alliance aims to make financial services easily accessible to eligible businesses through fast onboarding, digital banking solutions and advanced business tools to manage and grow their businesses.

“The SME sector is a key growth engine driving the UAE’s economy. We are excited to announce a strategic alliance with Yuze to support the business banking needs of SMEs and startups across the UAE, with our innovative AI and blockchain technologies and client-centric digital banking solutions,” said Michael Chan, CEO of Zand.

“At Yuze we believe that when banking becomes intelligent, businesses become limitless,” said Rabih Sfeir, CEO of Yuze. “Together with Zand, we are committed to providing customer-centric and next-generation banking services to businesses in the UAE.”

Banking services are provided by Zand Bank PJSC, subject to regulatory requirements and eligibility.

About Zand

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and rated BBB+ investment grade by Fitch Ratings, Zand is an AI-powered bank founded to support the digital economy and bridge the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Our mission is to revolutionize the world of finance by leveraging AI, Blockchain Technology, and client-centric solutions to empower corporate, institutional, fintech, and wealth clients to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

Our purpose is to empower innovators, ambitious leaders, and bold pioneers to shape the future of finance and unlock new opportunities for success. Zand combines the speed and flexibility of a fintech, with the security and strength of a fully licensed bank.

Zand, the AI-powered bank for the digital economy.

About YUZE

Yuze is a UAE-based AI-enabled digital business banking platform that combines smart business and payment tools and advanced intelligence in one ecosystem. Its mission is to provide future-ready solutions to make business banking smart, simple and scalable, helping entrepreneurs and companies grow with confidence in a connected world.

For more information, please visit: http://www.yuzedigital.com/.