Enables Wizz Air to purchase up to 185,000 metric tons of SAF from OMV

Co-operation reaffirms Wizz Air’s ambitious sustainability commitment

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally[1], has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OMV, the international integrated oil, gas and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) between 2023 and 2030. The MoU gives Wizz Air the opportunity to purchase up to 185,000 metric tons of SAF from OMV. This co-operation guarantees Wizz Air can progress in accordance with its plan for reduction of CO2 intensity per passenger kilometre.

Today’s announcement builds on Wizz Air’s position as the most sustainable choice of air travel and is a key part of the airline’s environmental strategy to reduce carbon emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. With the lowest CO2 intensity per passenger kilometre in Europe, one of the youngest fleets in the world, and numerous fuel efficiency initiatives, Wizz Air is already leading the aviation industry to a more sustainable future.

OMV is implementing numerous measures to help deliver its ambitious strategic sustainability goals, and SAF is a key technology for the decarbonization of the aviation industry. The goal involves increasing SAF production to as much as 700,000 tons in 2030. This is in line with OMV's ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 at the latest (for Scopes 1, 2 and 3). To this end, clear medium-term and long-term emission reduction targets have been defined as part of the OMV Strategy 2030.

Owain Jones, Development Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We have achieved our market-leading sustainability position by continued investment in innovative technology and operating the most up-to-date aircraft in the most efficient way. Wizz Air’s commitment is to drive our own emissions intensity down by a further 25% by the end of the decade, with the use of SAF playing a significant role in that commitment. Supporting the production and research of SAF technologies is one of our priorities and we are pleased to co-operate with OMV to further reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint. The new MoU is testament to our commitment to ensuring that by choosing to fly with Wizz Air, our customers are making the most responsible choice of air travel available.”

Nina Marczell, OMV Vice President Aviation, Fuel Distribution & Public Sector: “I am very pleased that the cooperation between OMV and Wizz Air will help us achieve our respective strategic sustainability goals. With Wizz Air we were able to gain a strong international partner. SAF is the most significant path to decarbonizing aviation in the coming decades. Our strategic relationship is enabling the way to a more sustainable aviation future we both want to be part of.”

