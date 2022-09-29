The launch of the Ankara route falls in line with the national airline’s expansion plans and will be operated by the fifth aircraft that recently joined the fleet

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its latest routes to Turkey’s capital and the second most populous city in the country, Ankara. This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across many destinations within its network.

The new routes will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout the region. The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021. The flight to Ankara will commence on 19 January 2023 and will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED 149*.

Ankara, the capital of Turkey, is a modern European city with a rich historical heritage. While there are plenty of shopping malls, state houses and a bustling nightlife, it also offers a unique opportunity to experience its well-preserved architecture. From old castles and ruins to two extraordinary monuments central to the Turkish story – the Anıtkabir, a tribute to modern Turkey’s founder, and the Museum of Anatolian Civilisations – there is also a vibrant arts and cultural scene.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We look forward to expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations even further by adding Ankara to our

ever-growing network. The new route will be operated by our fifth state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which has been added to our fleet. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with many marvellous destinations. This falls in line with our expansion plans and our commitment to providing the travel market with affordable options for travellers to explore an eclectic mix of new destinations. We are looking forward to welcoming you onboard our young and sustainable fleet soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan),

Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Abu Dhabi - Ankara Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 19 January 2023 AED 149

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office: E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com