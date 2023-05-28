Dubai, United Arab Emirates: W Capital, the Dubai-based real estate brokerage announced selling an entire floor in the "Palace Residences Tower North" project, which is being developed by Emaar Properties in the Dubai Creek area.

"We managed once more in selling an entire residential floor in one of the distinguished residential projects in Dubai, which is the Palace Residences Tower North, being developed by Emaar Properties," said Waleed Al Zarooni, "W Capital" CEO.

Al Zarooni stated that the number of apartments per floor reaches 10 apartments, ranging from one-room , two-room, or three-room apartments, with total floor area of about 10,170 square feet.

The CEO noted that the "Palace Residence - North" was launched in the first quarter of this year. As a new addition to the Dubai Creek Harbor area, it is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

“This project comprises of 335 branded units, including 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom, two-storey canal-facing townhouses, with sophisticated interiors,” he added.

The project units design include a laundry room, a large wardrobe, and one or more balconies, with a stunning view of the waterfront. The townhouses and 3-bedroom apartments will also have a maid’s room to provide the utmost comfort to homeowners. The real estate spaces in the “Palace Residence North ” range from 639 to 1924 square feet.

The project will provide privileged access to a wide range of lifestyle-oriented amenities, as well as the availability of an elevated pool deck, with uninterrupted views of the promenade, waterfront and infinity pool, children's play area and swimming pool, in addition to a splash Pad, fountains, dedicated Yoga Room, Gym, BBQ Area, and Entertainment facility.

Unit prices start from Dhs 1.23 million ($335,000).The spacious 3-bedroom canal-facing townhouses price start from Dhs 4.19 million ($1.14 million).

Al Zarooni pointed out that W Capital preserve the confidence of more than 70 developers of the major real estate development companies in Dubai. company always seeks to obtain the best price offers for customers and investors alike.

He said that the Emirate of Dubai continues to maintain their strong position among the best real estate markets in the world, amid fruitful returns on investments and a good environment for launching and developing business. Which made Dubai one of the best safe havens for everyone recently , especially the wealthy people.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al-Zarooni:

Walid Al-Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al-Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as "Instagram" , "Snapchat" ,and Twitter, on which he is very active.