Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports Group and Celestyal. The MOU, signed at Arabian Travel Market, paves the way for a collaboration that will promote Abu Dhabi as a key destination among Celestyal’s guests, while also emphasising the cruise line’s itinerary in the region.

Celestyal is renowned as a boutique fleet offering a truly hospitable experience coupled with immersive cruise itineraries, packed with can’t-miss destinations and hidden gem locations, marks a significant addition to the cruise calendar in the Arabian Gulf. With operations set to commence in Abu Dhabi from November 2024 until March 2025 for the next three seasons, this initiative promises to introduce the cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and breathtaking attractions of the emirate of Abu Dhabi to a global audience.

Abu Dhabi is home to Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, which was voted as the best cruise terminal in the region and in the globe during the World Cruise Awards in 2023. The facility’s excellence in customer service, state-of-the-art facilities, and seamless operations has earned it this global recognition reaffirming AD Ports Group’s Cruise Business’s position as a world-class cruise terminal developer and operator. Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port has witnessed remarkable growth, welcoming over 600,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi in 2022- 2023 season.

Celestyal is committed to creating unmissable experiences at sea and on shore, showcasing the best of the region to their guests. With nine excursions that transport guests to the heart of the emirate, it offers half day tours to experience culinary hotspots and cultural sites, theme parks, VIP beach days, as well as classic desert safaris and attractions. The cruise line has confirmed that its new to fleet 1,260 passenger ship, Celestyal Journey, will set sail in the region from November this year.

This collaboration supports a collective vision of enhancing Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape and enriching cruise travel in the region. In March 2024, DCT Abu Dhabi had entered an agreement with regional tourism entities -Dubai, Bahrain, and Oman - to foster the growth of the region’s cruise tourism industry and to promote key destinations to cruise liners and other cruise stakeholders.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About AD Ports Group

Abu Dhabi Ports, part of AD Ports Group, owns or operates 10 ports and terminals in the UAE. Each facility is strategically located, harnessing sea, air, road and rail connectivity to provide gateways to global markets. We offer multipurpose, end-to-end solutions to our partners and customers enabling them to maximise growth opportunities and become truly global businesses.

For more information on AD Ports Group, please visit:

Ports & Terminal Operations | Abu Dhabi Ports (adports.ae)

About Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and now the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering, exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two new vessels, accommodating up to 1260 passengers each, Celestyal prioritizes highly personalized services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.

The company's unique approach, informed by valuable passenger feedback and market insights, has contributed to its continuing success in the cruise industry. As the company looks to the future, its dedication to providing authentic and unmissable experiences, reaffirms the company’s vision of offering travellers a unique and enriching exploration of diverse destinations.

For more information visit celestyal.com

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Account Executive

Hill and Knowlton

Reem.jrade@hillandknowlton.com

+971 52 1433 869