Warehouse robotic pick-and-place platform elevates warehouse automation

White Label App and AI Shelf Monitoring system help expand e-grocery businesses

Dubai, UAE — Yango, a global tech company, is set to showcase its latest solutions for business process optimization at Seamless 2024 in Dubai. The event will feature autonomous last-mile delivery robots, a comprehensive tech stack for e-grocery businesses, and the debut of Yango's robotic pick-and-place platform and other solutions to streamline warehouse automation. All these products are designed to enhance operational efficiency and provide Middle East businesses with a competitive edge.

Having made their regional debut earlier this year, Yango’s autonomous delivery robots offer several benefits to businesses. These innovative vehicles deliver food and packages in cities, automate routine processes, and execute deliveries in restricted areas with limited access to outsiders. They also offer advanced navigation for quicker routes and reduced delivery times.

The robots perform well in various weather conditions and terrains, ensuring safe and secure package delivery. Moreover, they support sustainable operations by using clean energy and lowering carbon emissions, which aligns with the GCC’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The autonomous robots are managed through an admin panel, which provides live updates on the status of each delivery. Attendees at Seamless Middle East 2024 will get a chance to see the robots in action and understand the fleet management process.

“We are excited to present our autonomous delivery robots at Seamless Middle East 2024. We believe that our delivery solutions have the potential to transform the industry and serve the diverse needs of businesses and consumers in the GCC region. At the moment, we are actively seeking partnerships to bring our products to the vibrant cities of the Middle East,” said Nikita Gavrilov, Regional Head of Autonomous Delivery Solutions, Middle East, Yango.

For the first time, Yango will demonstrate its AI-driven robotic pick-and-place platform and other solutions for warehousing and logistics challenging rising fulfillment costs. The platform is designed to improve warehouse efficiency leveraging computer vision, enabling any off the shelf stationary robot to operate with human-like capabilities. It accurately navigates warehouse environments, makes optimal decisions in real time, and helps reduce costs.

Visitors will also be able to experience new AI-powered technologies for retail business expansion. At the company’s booth, they can place an order via the White Label App and track it with the Warehouse Management System and Last Mile Solution. Moreover, businesses can explore the AI Shelf Monitoring System, and interact with a demo store that showcases the smart camera system providing real-time analytics.

To learn more, visit Yango at booth H2-G36 during Seamless Middle East 2024 and attend the panel sessions where Yango’s representatives will share insights into the company’s innovative solutions.



About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.