CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, has signed an agreement with Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest oil field services companies, to facilitate offering of carbon capture and storage solutions worldwide.

The deal was inked at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston in the presence of senior officials of both companies.

The collaboration and proposed commercial alliance intends to support the rapid increase of CCS projects that is underway by providing high-quality and fully integrated end-to-end solutions to screen, select, characterize and monitor potential carbon storage sites worldwide.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: "We share a strong commitment with Baker Hughes to actively support low-carbon markets with new technologies and business capabilities in carbon capture and storage. CCS is a high-growth market that is expected to play an important role in dealing with CO2 emissions."

"By combining the considerable expertise and complementary technologies of the two companies in the CCS arena, operators will benefit from more efficient and cost-effective solutions from two trusted market leaders," he noted.

A global technology company based in Paris, CGG provides data, products, services and solutions in earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring.

Ahmed Eldemerdash, Vice President of Oilfield Services and Equipment, New Energies at Baker Hughes, said: "The combination of Baker Hughes and CGG subsurface and surface capabilities will provide our customers in CCS an unmatched support to de-risk technical and economic challenges from strategy to CO2 storage site construction, and lifetime monitoring."

"This alliance brings to bear fully complimentary skillsets throughout the CCS value chain," he added.

