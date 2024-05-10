Austin, Texas – Oracle will expand its research and development (R&D) capabilities in Morocco by growing its local workforce to 1,000 information technology (IT) professionals. This investment will accelerate the development of Oracle’s cutting-edge technologies that help solve customer challenges worldwide.

Today, Ms. Ghita Mezzour, Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of the Government of Morocco, signed an agreement with Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle, to formalize the partnership and commitment to innovation in Morocco. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Mohcine Jazouli, Minister in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, and Mr. Ali Seddiki, General Director of the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE).

“Oracle’s R&D center in Casablanca has already played a critical role in creating technical breakthroughs, enhancing cybersecurity, and delivering impactful new AI capabilities,” said Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle. “By expanding our R&D presence in Morocco, we can further tap its deep talent pool to accelerate development of solutions that help our global customers grow their businesses and win in their industries.”

“This ambitious project falls within the strategic and comprehensive Royal Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI who called on encouraging Moroccan youth innovation and creativity,” said Ms. Ghita Mezzour, Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of the Government of Morocco. “At this cutting-edge center, young Moroccans will be at the forefront of designing and developing innovative solutions, covering the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and cybersecurity. These solutions will be deployed on a global scale, thus strengthening Morocco’s positioning as a regional digital hub.”

Oracle’s expansion follows the opening of its Morocco Development Center facility at Casanearshore Park in Casablanca, where researchers use Oracle’s cloud, AI, and machine learning technologies to tackle the most pressing challenges facing business, science, and the public sector. An estimated 40 percent of the new positions will be located outside the regions of greater Casablanca and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra to offer opportunities across the country including new Oracle offices in Agadir this year and Northern Morocco in the next two years.

