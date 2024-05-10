Dubai, UAE - Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), (the “Group”), one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, today reports its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24).

In Q1’24, Operating Income experienced a slight YoY decline of 4.3% while marking a 2.2% rise compared to the preceding quarter, Q4’23. The YoY downturn can be attributed to the persistent challenges of the parallel market in key remittance corridors and the prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the region.

Click here for more details