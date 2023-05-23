Muscat, Oman: Vodafone is showcasing how 5G is going to revolutionise the world at COMEX 2023. Imagining a world where traffic signals respond in real-time to the situation on the road, where drone delivery services is an option, and where immersive gaming can make racing through the streets of Monaco a feel-like-real experience, the digital operator’s showcase has been purposely-built to bring 5G to life, inviting visitors to dive into a world of innovation that engages with them and responds to their movements and thoughts.

Taking centre-stage this year is a first of its kind simulator IVR that offers an interactive multi-sensory virtual reality experience entirely designed and manufactured in Oman by Innovation Factory. Without the need for headsets, the simulator seamlessly brings the virtual world into reality using unparalleled advanced technology. Visitors are also invited to unleash the power of their minds and enjoy a digital experience that uses real-time neural feedback data to create unique and ever-changing works of art.

Partnering with Ericsson, Vodafone is also demonstrating how people communicate with each other and with machines will completely change in the future. Bringing demos from MWC Barcelona, visitors of COMEX in Oman, will be able to interact with holograms and make 3D calls.

“Our participation at COMEX this year is centred on showcasing the limitless potential of 5G, grounded in real impact. Each experience we have at our booth is a glimpse of what we aim to enable and how we envision a digital life in Oman to be in the near future,” said Sayyid Fahad Abdul Aziz Saud Al-Busaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Oman.

Powered by Vodafone in its 32nd edition, COMEX 2023 has brought together local and international brands to offer a new perspective on the world of technology. This year’s agenda includes a host of events and activities including Exhibitions, Conferences, Awards, Workshops, Seminars, Certified Training Programs, Gaming, B2B Meetings and Attractions, under the theme “Future Tech Redefined”.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalized value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries. All details can be found on www.vodafone.om

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

