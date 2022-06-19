Muscat, Oman: Vodafone celebrated its partnership with ABT Group (Oman Phone) and collaborated with the co-branding of the company’s new Oman Phone branch in Barka. The signing ceremony took place on Sunday, June 19 at the new branch between Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone and Jassim Al Balushi, Chairman of ABT Group, representing each entity, respectively. The deal will see a new Oman Phone branch established in Barka, as the first retail outlet for Vodafone’s products and services.

Commenting on the objective of the signing, Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone said, “Vodafone’s entry into the market was aimed at bringing about a new and radical shift to the local telecommunications sector. One of our objectives was centred around fostering partnerships where we cannot build, thus ensuring the utilisation of resources from well-established local companies to enrich growth and development within the Sultanate. This will also contribute to our efforts toward maximising in-country value (ICV), which is aligned with national objectives. Therefore, we have extended our support to the launch of the new Oman Phone branch in Barka, which is the first branch outside of Muscat. Apart from reinforcing our partnership with ABT Group, this step showcases our commitment to not only extending our state-of-the-art products and services with a wider reach but also creating fruitful partnerships that hold prospective benefits for the nation at large. Vodafone continues to provide its products and services through its Experience Hub in the Mall of Oman as well as its large network of e-stores and certified dealers across the Sultanate.”

From his side, Jassim Al Balushi, Chairman of ABT Group stated, “On behalf of the Group, I am indeed extremely proud of entering into this partnership with one of the leading telecommunication companies in the world. Our new Oman Phone outlet will host a strategic location in the heart of Barka, one of the major hubs for commercial activities in the region of Al Batinah. Ever since its launch, Vodafone brings an unmatched level of global expertise to the local market, which is a significant factor in its efforts to introduce only the latest and state-of-the-art technology to the people of Sultanate of Oman. ”

Established at the beginning of 1999, ABT Group is a professionally managed retail, wholesale, trading and distribution company in the Sultanate of Oman. Under its umbrella, Oman phone was established with 34 retail outlets and micro distributors with an extensive reach across the country, each catered toward meeting the needs of end consumers.

As part of its Group, ABT is also the distributor of Samsung Mobiles, G-Tab, POCO, Alcatel, Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei and the authorised reseller for Apple and other brands in Oman. ABT Group’s portfolio comprises of Trading, Home and Business Solutions, Hospitality, Fashion, Telecommunication Services and Construction.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/