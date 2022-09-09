VMware is set to showcase its latest innovations in multi-cloud, apps modernisation, and digital experience at GITEX Technology Week on October 10 – 14, 2022.



At its stand in Hall 7 VMware will have a strong focus on customer innovation and will show attendees how to accelerate cloud transformation, secure and empower a hybrid workforce, and connect and secure their apps, enabling them to innovate faster and drive their transformation plans.

VMware’s stand will feature distinct zones representing its strategic priorities to scale cloud native platform operations, accelerate enterprise cloud transformation, and empower the hybrid workforce.



VMware will also have a presence at Global DevSlam, a transformational project by the UAE government to help coders become strategic enablers of the UAE digital economy, which will run alongside GITEX at Dubai World Trade Centre. At DevSlam, VMware will showcase its Tanzu portfolio, a modular, cloud native application platform that enables vital DevSecOps outcomes in a multi-cloud world.



The Tanzu platform not only enables organizations to deploy and manage apps from the cloud, but also gives them far better visibility and analytics around applications. This is especially important in light of VMware’s recent ‘State of Observability’ report, which shows that 89 percent of respondents agree that today’s applications are significantly more complex while 97 percent report challenges in their ability to monitor cloud application environments.



Meanwhile, with 75% of organizations [i]having made DEX a higher or top priority in the past couple of years, VMware will showcase its exceptional end-user experience for distributed teams, using its cloud services to demonstrate VMware Anywhere Workspace with security tools and governance in place.



During the show, VMware will also host various technology sessions on its stand including tech demos and a podcast series featuring top management and experts live from GITEX every day. These sessions will demonstrate VMware’s latest solutions and their use cases, including how multi cloud and apps modernisation can help organisations develop and deploy software faster, run apps reliably at cloud scale, reduce risk and protect systems.



Global VMware executives including Joe Baguley, VP and CTO EMEA, VMware swill attend the event and be on hand to discuss all things innovation with customers and new prospects.



Ahmed Auda, Vice President and General Manager – Middle East, Turkey and North Africa, VMware, said: “VMware is dedicated to helping organisations embrace a multi-cloud and app-centric approach that opens-up new levels of innovation, while enhancing security and increasing agility. This is especially important at the current time, as organisations seek to raise their game amid global challenges including inflation and supply chain issues. We’re excited to meet organisations from all sectors to demonstrate how they can continue to innovate and push the boundaries with technology.”



VMware is well positioned to support organizations across the region with their transformation plans as it continues to expand its presence in the UAE and across the region. Since opening its first regional office in Dubai in 2012, VMware has developed its Middle East operation from an entity with 26 employees to a regional hub with more than 500 staff committed to helping organizations in the UAE and beyond achieve their transformation goals by enabling unprecedented flexibility in how they build and evolve their digital environments and serve customers.

