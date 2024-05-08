Dubai – Vivium, a single-family office established by Elie Khouri announced its strategic partnership with Rimadesio in the UAE. The renowned Italian design brand specializes in the creation of systems that redefine interior spaces and sub-divide environments. Following exclusive agreements with renowned brands Cassina and Kettal, this collaboration marks Vivium’s third partnership, building on their commitment to a strategic and harmonious approach to their design furniture portfolio expansion.

Elie Khouri, Founder and CEO of Vivium, stated, "We observe an escalating appetite for high-end design and construction in the UAE, fueled by a flourishing property, real estate, and tourism market. This creates a favourable opportunity, as we pursue Vivium's strategy, delivering exceptional experiences to our discerning clients by partnering with brands that share our craftsmanship, innovation, and design enthusiasm. Together, we will meet the region's demand for uncompromising quality and service, establishing new standards in high-end living."

The partnership will culminate in the opening of Rimadesio’s first mono-brand store in Dubai, in late 2024.Top of Form

Vivium is focused on creating value for investors, stakeholders, and businesses in the MENA region through its diversified investment portfolio in the areas of real estate, design, ventures, and collectibles.

About Vivium:

Vivium is a Single-Family office founded by Elie Khouri to manage a curated portfolio of investments across all asset classes, with keen interest in Real Estate, Design, Technology and Collectibles. The company is headquartered in ICD Brookfield, located in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Vivium’s mission is to “invest in talent, ideas, and build enduring brands with a multigeneration outlook.”

The company’s distinctive investment philosophy, global network and diverse interests shaped the company’s portfolio of curated investments in the areas of real estate, design, ventures, and collectibles.

For more information, please visit: www.viviumholding.com

About Rimadesio

Rimadesio was founded in Italy by Francesco Malberti in 1952. Since 2007, it is run by Davide and Luigi Malberti, the second generation within the company.

Rimadesio specializes in creating solutions for space division and the architectural enhancement of interiors. Its product range includes doors, sliding panels, shelving units, walk-in wardrobes, and a collection of complementary furniture. Its offer is continuously evolving in both size and style.

Rimadesio’s designs, signed by Giuseppe Bavuso, are characterized by their clean, linear aesthetics and functional appeal, underpinned by a remarkable level of technical expertise. Rimadesio is committed to nurturing its design ethos and production technology. This dedication allows the company to provide functionally innovative concepts that are not only aesthetically exclusive but also offer long-term reliability.

For more information, please visit: www.rimadesio.it