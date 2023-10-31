VitalAire Arabia and the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health have signed, in Riyadh, a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Diabetes Center of Excellence aiming at enhancing patient care and outcomes, and provide high-quality health services for patients living with diabetes.

The center is expected to treat approximately 6,000 patients living with diabetes Type 1 diabetes based on Value-based Healthcare approach. The Value-based Healthcare approach, at the core of this collaboration, embeds a commitment to improving patients’ health outcomes and quality of life in a more cost-effective way. The introduction of the Value-based Healthcare approach to diabetes care is a significant step in the transformation of healthcare services in the Kingdom, in line with 2030 Vision.

This strategic collaboration represents a step forward in diabetes care and treatment, setting a new benchmark for patient-centric healthcare solutions and services. The Diabetes Center of Excellence will be designed to operate with a focus on improving the patient journey, implementing a comprehensive educational program, developing individualized care plans to ensure the highest level of care, and measuring the outcomes that matter the most to patients. The Saudi Ministry of Health has chosen VitalAire Arabia to spearhead this project based on the commitment and expertise demonstrated by Vitalaire Arabia when launching Diabetes care, and started measuring patients’ outcomes from day 1. VitalAire Arabia is part of a leading international home healthcare company that has more than 25 years experience in diabetes therapy, providing patients with sustainable best in class services at home.

Jalel Gatti, Vice President Business Development Healthcare for the AMEI region, said, : “We are delighted to be able to contribute our part to the continuous improvement of the standard of care by putting the patients at the heart of everything we do. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to deliver patient-focused healthcare solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with intensive insulin-treated diabetes in the Kingdom. By combining expertise and know-how, VitalAire Arabia is engaged alongside patients, healthcare professionals and hospitals to make the healthcare system efficient for all.”

About VitalAire

VitalAire is an international brand for Home Healthcare activities of the Air Liquide Group. It is a major player in the therapeutic management of chronic patients. VitalAire's ambition is to become the world leader in the care of chronic patients at home. The expertise of VitalAire in Home Healthcare is based on over twenty-five years of experience with patients and physicians. Combined with added-value services and technologies, VitalAire is able to provide an outstanding long-term level of service to its patients.

About Air Liquide Healthcare

Air Liquide Healthcare is a world leader in medical gases, home healthcare services and specialty ingredients. Our 16 400 employees support 1.9 Million chronic patients and serve 15 000 hospitals and new locations of care. We are committed to working alongside professionals and institutions to improve patients’ health and quality of life and make the healthcare system more efficient and virtuous for all. Patient-centric and value-based healthcare approach is fully part of our strategy and our signature "Changing Care. With You." reflects this commitment. In 2022, the Group’s Healthcare business reached € 3.9 billion in revenues.

