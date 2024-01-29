Second cohort applications open until February 29th following inaugural 12-week program.

The 23 participants from the first cohort will pitch to investors in Nairobi on February 13th during a Demo Day organized by Visa.

Cairo, Egypt: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, announced that its Africa Fintech Accelerator program is now accepting applications for its second cohort. The announcement was made at Fintech Day where several members of the fintech community in Morocco came together to discuss the opportunities to improve the digital payments and financial inclusion landscape in the country. Seed to Series A startups operating in Africa and that fall under specific categories are encouraged to apply on the Visa website, with applications open until February 29th 2023.

Visa also announced they are hosting the program’s first demo day on February 13th in Nairobi. During the event, the first-cohort startups will pitch their innovations to key ecosystem players, funding partners, angel investors, and venture capitalists.

The first cohort featured startups operating in more than 18 African countries – including three from Morocco, one from Egypt and one from Tunisia, with participants shortlisted from over 1,000 applicants across diverse subsectors including merchant payment solutions, lending infrastructure, Banking-as-a-Service, and B2B marketplaces. Forty-eight percent had a woman founder or a woman in their leadership team.

Seed to Series A startups operating in Africa which fall under the following categories are invited to apply for the second cohort.

Unlocking money movement: Digitizing various payment types (P2P, B2C, B2B, G2C) to create new commerce opportunities, including cross-border remittances and funds disbursements, open banking and account-to-account solutions, mobile money flows, and interoperability.

Ayoub Rqibi, COO and co-founder of Paytic Connect, platform designed to assist banks, credit unions, and fintech companies in efficiently managing their payment card programs, was among the 23 startup founders who participated in the first cohort. He commented: "Thanks to the Visa accelerator program, we've been able to clarify our goals and structure our approach in a more strategic manner. The program's comprehensive guidance and mentorship have been invaluable in helping us focus our efforts, refine our business model, and accelerate our progress. The network and resources provided by the program have also enabled us to forge valuable partnerships and access new opportunities."

The accelerator program, launched in June 2023, aligns with Visa’s pledge to invest $1 billion in Africa by 2027, aiming to revolutionize Africa's payment ecosystem and uplift the digital economy.

Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President, Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP), Visa, said: "Following the success of the inaugural accelerator, Visa is inviting a second round of disruptive startups to apply to the program, in an ongoing effort to support Africa's growing fintech ecosystem.

“This unique experience will offer entrepreneurs an opportunity for mentorship and fast-tracked growth, while also providing them access to a wider network of invaluable partners and investors.”

For more information about the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator and to apply, please visit https://africa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/innovation/visa-accelerator.html

