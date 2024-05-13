The progressive office design aims to foster innovation, positive customer experiences and employee productivity

Dubai: Islamic Arab Insurance Company (DFM listing: “SALAMA”), UAE’s largest Takaful solutions provider, has strengthened its regional position with the opening of its contemporary Abu Dhabi office.

The new office is a milestone for SALAMA, furthering its commitment to fulfilling the protection and insurance needs of the dynamic Abu Dhabi community. As the company continues its phase of strategic growth, the office complements its efforts in creating long-term value for partners and customers.

Designed to foster innovation and enhance operational efficiencies, the Abu Dhabi office is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a progressive work environment, enabling personalised support and extensive networking opportunities for SALAMA’s customers and partners, while promoting employee wellbeing and efficiency.

Walter Jopp, Chief Executive Officer, SALAMA, said: “We are delighted to achieve a key milestone with the opening of the new Abu Dhabi office, which presents significant potential to bolster our local and regional presence. As we prepare for our next phase of growth, the modern office space aims to cultivate an innovative and progressive culture for our people, empowering us to fully respond to the evolving protection needs of our customers in the fast-emerging Abu Dhabi region, solidifying our 45-year heritage of offering quality-driven Takaful solutions with the highest standards of service.”

SALAMA continues to build on its core objective of providing peace of mind to customers through its range of insurance solutions. The company remains resilient, backed by a solid Takaful foundation, while prioritising growth through strategic objectives. The Takaful provider has won various industry awards, reflecting SALAMA’s commitment to customers and unwavering support to partners.