Muscat - BankDhofar has recently launched “Dhofar-Pay”, an innovative mobile payment service. Customers can simply tap their mobile to make transactions easily without the need for a physical debit card, offering a seamless payment experience.

The bank’s customers expressed their satisfaction with Dhofar-Pay’s security, convenience and ease of use. They activated the service through the bank’s application without any difficulty. The overall experience was described as “smooth”.

Convenience of payment

Ahmed Abdullah Al Mashaykhi activated Dhofar-Pay service without hesitation upon its launch. He considers it a service that provides him with convenience in eliminating the need to carry a wallet while shopping. He said: “I learned about “Dhofar-Pay” service through WhatsApp groups and social media posts. The process of activating the service was very easy without assistance of any of my relatives or friends, taking just a few minutes."

Saying goodbye to wallets

Aisha Abdullah Al Hamdaniya said: “I no longer need to carry my wallet everywhere. All I have to do is to tap my smartphone on the POS machines at various outlets while shopping. The process is easy and convenient.”

Al Hamdaniya learned about Dhofar-Pay through BankDhofar’s account on “X” platform, and quickly activated it for an exceptional shopping experience. She also confirmed that the process of activating this service is smooth, easy and uncomplicated.

Fast activation process

Amjad Saif Al Zakwani believes that Dhofar-Pay service makes life easier and more flexible in today’s fast-paced world, as no need to present a plastic debit card when shopping. Pointing out that he had learned about Dhofar-Pay service through “X” platform and activated it with ease without assistance as the process of activating “Dhofar-Pay” is straightforward”, he said.

High security

Asim Said Al Maamari praised the high security of “Dhofar-Pay” service, emphasizing that the service cannot be used without unlocking the mobile device. This insures protection in case of phone loss. “If a customer loses his mobile phone with his debit card details stored in it, he shall not worry much about anyone using the bank’s card for unauthorized transactions.” he stated.

Al Maamari learned about “Dhofar-Pay” service through “WhatsApp” application, and did not hesitate for a moment to activate it, as he said: “The process is very easy, and I did not seek aid of a relative or friend to activate it.”

BankDhofar is keen to keep pace with the latest technology practice, which contribute to providing leading digital banking solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers and guide the way they interact with their financial resources to enhance customer experience, simplify operations, and provide a comprehensive range of digital services.

BankDhofar mobile banking application features an attractive and user-friendly interface for easy navigation. Customers can check their account balance, transfer funds, or pay bills. It has been designed to simplify financial management.