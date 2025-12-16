Dubai, UAE – QRRENU, a digital engagement platform and part of Omka Media, has announced its launch in the Middle East, positioning itself as the first platform in the region to integrate QR based brand activations with communities.

The platform enables brands to move beyond conventional QR code usage by linking QR interactions to community-driven engagement models, allowing companies to connect with audiences across physical and digital environments.

QRRENU supports brand campaigns across sectors including retail, hospitality, events, education and lifestyle offering a unified system for launching QR-powered activations tied to specific communities rather than one-off consumer interactions.

According to the company, the platform allows brands to deploy dynamic QR campaigns that provide access to exclusive content, offers, rewards and experiences while generating real-time data on engagement and performance.

“While QR adoption has increased significantly, most implementations remain transactional,” said Ankit Sethi, Founder at QRRENU. “Our platform integrates QR engagement within communities, enabling brands to build sustained interaction rather than isolated touchpoints.”

Addressing the shift towards community-driven engagement

QRRENU’s platform is built around measurable engagement, providing brands with insights into scans, participation and conversion across online and offline touchpoints. The company said this approach reflects growing demand across the Middle East for experience-led and community-focused marketing solutions.

“QRRENU strengthens our focus on practical, measurable engagement solutions,” said Ankit Sethi “It supports brands looking to create deeper connections with their audiences across multiple touchpoints.”

About QRRENU

QRRENU is a community-led QR engagement platform that enables brands and organisations to activate audiences through interactive QR-powered experiences. The platform connects physical QR touchpoints with digital communities, offering tools for engagement, rewards and performance tracking.

About Omka Media

Omka Media is a media and marketing company focused on brand engagement, content and experiential innovation across the Middle East. The company develops platforms and solutions that support integrated, data driven marketing strategies.