Suhar: SOHAR Port and Freezone strengthened its approach to social responsibility in 2025 through a structured institutional framework aligned with national priorities, linking social impact with economic contribution and supporting national capacity building. The initiatives focused on education, social care, youth empowerment, and community capacity building, positively impacting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries across the Sultanate of Oman.

In education, more than 2,000 students received essential school supplies, alongside targeted investments to upgrade science laboratories and learning environments in two educational institutions. In addition, 39 educational visits welcomed over 1,500 students, providing practical exposure to port and freezone operations and strengthening alignment between education and the industrial and logistics sectors.

Youth initiatives engaged 155 participants through structured training programs focused on professional readiness and community engagement, while more than 1,000 students benefited from the Maseer program through educational and awareness activities. Healthcare capacity was also supported through hands-on training for 75 nursing students using advanced simulation equipment.

Volunteer initiatives delivered through the Ayadi platform benefited 126 participants. In parallel, SOHAR allocated 20% of its annual social responsibility budget to programs implemented in partnership with the Oman Charitable Organization, supporting more than 45,500 beneficiaries, alongside collaboration with three local charitable organizations.

Commenting on the programs, Rashad Al Wahaibi, Communications Advisor of SOHAR Port and Freezone, said: “Our approach to social responsibility is guided by a clear, results-driven framework focused on delivering measurable outcomes that support national priorities and strengthen the link between social impact and economic value. Through structured programs and effective partnerships, we aim to ensure that our community initiatives deliver sustainable, long-term impact.”

These efforts form part of SOHAR Port and Freezone’s integrated investment role, supporting balanced social and economic outcomes centered on people, the economy, and sustainability.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.