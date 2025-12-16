Dubai, UAE: Fakhruddin Properties, one of the UAE’s leading sustainability-oriented developers, and Holcim UAE, the leading partner for sustainable construction, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance sustainable construction across the region.

The new partnership marks a significant regional milestone for Holcim as its first MoU signed with a Middle East-headquartered developer. It underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its geographical reach and championing sustainable building solutions that support the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

Commenting on the announcement, Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Director, Fakhruddin Properties, said, “This MoU supports the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement, reinforcing the UAE’s long-held commitment to achieving net-zero CO₂ emissions by 2050. We will work closely with Holcim UAE to reduce both embodied and operational carbon, promote circular economy principles, and scale practical sustainability solutions with full transparency.

“For example, low-carbon materials supplied by Holcim and other manufacturers will be a staple across our future projects. This partnership demonstrates that effective decarbonization requires joint efforts across developers, sustainable solution providers, as well as government and industry stakeholders, combining innovation with measurable climate action.”

Ali Said, CEO, Holcim UAE added, “Sustainability is not just a goal, it is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration, transparency, and innovation. Through this partnership, we will embed low-carbon, circular, and resilient practices across the built environment. By ensuring traceability of materials along the entire value chain and integrating sustainable design and construction solutions, we will create communities that support wellbeing, respect the environment and nature, and set new benchmarks for sustainable development, starting with the UAE.”

By leveraging Holcim UAE’s expertise in low-carbon and circular building solutions through its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, which includes a focus on the scaling up of sustainable construction, and Fakhruddin Properties’ sustainable development vision, the collaboration aims to deliver future-ready communities that balance environmental responsibility with social value.

A multi award-winning sustainable pioneer in the UAE’s real estate space, Fakhruddin Properties’ pioneered the country’s first in-building waste management system, diverting 90 per cent of waste from landfills; and is committed to delivering a wellness-optimized lifestyle across its growing portfolio through the implementation of smart home and air purification technology and other ground-breaking energy-efficient initiatives designed to address the global issue of rising energy consumption.

About Fakhruddin Properties

Established in 2002, Fakhruddin Properties is a leading UAE-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over five decades. Guided by innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, the company develops world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across the UAE, UK, and Africa. Fakhruddin Properties is renowned for its integrated, end-to-end real estate solutions, in-house facilities management, and commitment to green building practices, wellness, and smart living. Flagship brands include Treppan Living, recognized for their contribution to sustainable urban living.

About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion in 2024[1], creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45,000 employees in 44 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®.

For more information, visit: https://www.holcim.com/

[1] Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize.