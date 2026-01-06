Dubai, UAE: Network International, a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has become the first payments platform to enable regulated Stablecoin payments in the UAE through AE Coin acceptance, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Maryah Community Bank (MBank).

The partnership will see the integration of AE Coin, the UAE’s first Central Bank-licensed, fully reserved, AED-denominated stablecoin, into Network’s POS and E-commerce payment platforms, enabling merchants to accept AE Coin seamlessly across physical and digital channels.

This aligns with Network’s broader strategy to expand its digital payment ecosystem and reinforce its market-leading role in supporting alternative and next-generation payment methods in the UAE, evidenced by its position as a leading fintech accepting regulated AED stablecoins.

Through this partnership, Network merchants will be empowered to seamlessly accept AE Coin (AEC) as a new, secure, and innovative payment method, as well as offer customers an additional, convenient way to pay for products and services.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in supporting the UAE’s vision for innovation in financial services, enhancing consumer choice, and strengthening the digital payments ecosystem.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, said: “As the first payments platform to enable Stablecoin acceptance in the UAE, our partnership with MBank is an important milestone to bringing regulated AE Coin payments into everyday commerce. Network’s payments infrastructure will enable secure and compliant AE Coin acceptance across POS and E-commerce channels, giving businesses and consumers greater flexibility and enhanced choice, while advancing the adoption of next-generation payment capabilities at scale.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, added: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in bringing regulated digital payments into everyday commerce in the UAE. By working with Network International to enable AE Coin acceptance through the AEC Wallet, we are expanding secure, compliant payment options for merchants and consumers alike. At Mbank, our focus remains on supporting innovation that is fully aligned with regulatory frameworks while delivering real value to the market.”

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin LLC, noted: “Enabling AE Coin acceptance across Network International’s POS and e-commerce infrastructure marks an important milestone in the evolution of regulated stablecoin payments in the UAE. This collaboration demonstrates how a Central Bank -licensed, AED-denominated stablecoin can be seamlessly integrated into existing payment ecosystems, supporting real-world use cases at scale. It reflects the UAE’s leadership in building a trusted, future-ready digital payments environment.”

Owing to strengthened regulatory frameworks, robust infrastructure and increased usage, the UAE is poised to become a regional leader in digital assets and stablecoin adoption.

Network’s partnership with Mbank strengthens its position as a pioneer in introducing future-ready payment solutions that cater to evolving merchant and consumer needs. The enablement of AE Coin acceptance represents another step forward in enhancing payment optionality, convenience, and customer experience.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team members on the ground work closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About Al Maryah Community Bank:

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

About AE Coin:

AE Coin is a next-generation stable digital currency regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, offering secure, transparent, and efficient financial services. Focused on payments, DeFi integration, and innovative rewards systems, AE Coin is redefining how users interact with digital money. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, AE Coin leads the region in digital-finance innovation.

