Dubai, UAE: In a significant move for Dubai’s residential landscape, Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a leading real estate developer and service provider, has officially broken ground on DWTN Residences, a flagship project designed to redefine urban living. The ceremony, attended by key executives and members of the leadership team, marks the beginning of a new era in luxury housing.

DWTN Residences will feature over 522 thoughtfully crafted units, offering a variety of living spaces that include one- to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and a unique Royal Palace at the pinnacle of the tower.

With more than 75,000 square feet of amenities strategically integrated within the tower, Deyaar aims to transform the conventional skyscraper into a self-sustained vertical community.

“DWTN Residences embodies our commitment to innovation and quality while addressing the needs of our end users,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar. “Rather than merely increasing our footprint, Deyaar is dedicated to building better, ensuring that each property delivers lasting value to residents, investors, and the wider community.”

As Deyaar expands its portfolio across the UAE, Al Qatami highlighted the company’s focus on community-centric developments that prioritize sustainability and design integrity. “This project exemplifies our vision for a future where every Deyaar property enhances both Dubai’s skyline and the lives of its inhabitants,” he added.

“Breaking ground on DWTN marks a bold new chapter for Deyaar. Our goal is to create spaces that inspire, nurture, and enrich the lives of future residents,” Al Qatami concluded.

DWTN Residences is set to reflect Dubai’s ambitious vision while fostering a liveable environment, establishing a benchmark for the future of luxury living in the city. As construction progresses, the project promises to be a hallmark of luxury and innovation, inviting residents to experience urban living redefined.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

