Muscat: Khedmah, Oman’s leading digital payments & services platform, recently announced the launch of a comprehensive range of medical insurance solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, SMEs, and households across the Sultanate. Introduced in partnership with Dhofar Insurance, the offering expands Khedmah’s suite of value-driven digital services while enhancing access to essential health coverage.

Through Khedmah, customers can now conveniently access a variety of medical insurance products, making it easier than ever to ensure the health and wellbeing of employees, domestic workers, and loved ones. Small and medium enterprises, as well as companies employing staff under labor regulations, can provide their employees with affordable worker health cover or unified health insurance, offering essential protection while ensuring compliance.

Families employing domestic workers, including housemaids, drivers, and caregivers, can now secure mandatory coverage through domestic worker medical insurance, safeguarding their staff and meeting regulatory requirements. Individuals and families seeking personal medical coverage can benefit from individual medical insurance, providing flexible and reliable protection for themselves and their dependents.

Zaaima Al Qasimi, Business Development at Khedmah, said, “Our mission at Khedmah has always been to simplify access to essential services while delivering value and peace of mind. By offering comprehensive medical insurance options for all segments, we are empowering our customers to take control of their health and financial security with ease.”

It is worth noting that Khedmah is one of the leading companies in the field of collections, offering its customers a central platform for more than fifty services through multiple channels. These include its branch network across the Sultanate, as well as electronic channels such as the Khedmah application, self-service electronic machines, the Khedmah Pay e-wallet, and the company’s website.