Abu Dhabi - Reem Hospital today announced the successful completion and database lock for its clinical trial, the TauRx TRx-237-805 study, a major investigation into the novel therapy Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM ) for the management of Alzheimer's Disease, the most common form of dementia worldwide.

The trial was conducted in collaboration with Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), a leading UAE-based contract research organization (CRO) and part of the M42 group, which oversaw the trial's end-to-end management. The study also leveraged advanced diagnostic tools to identify early biomarkers of cognitive decline in individuals with a high genetic risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

The completion of this trial marks a major institutional milestone for Reem Hospital, establishing its capacity to contribute to global medical research and innovation. The trials' objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of the drug, particularly within the local Emirati population.

Dr. Amir Abdelghaffar, Consultant Neurologist, head of department and Principal Investigator of the study at Reem Hospital, commented on the achievement: "Successfully locking the database for the TRx-237-805 study is a direct testament to the perseverance and scientific excellence of the entire research team. The oral drug HMTM has been investigated for safety and tolerability. This journey, investigating this novel drug was rigorous and demanding. While the clinical findings will speak for themselves, this milestone confirms our ability to conduct high-quality, audit-validated research, bringing hope and advanced therapeutic options closer to our patients and the wider community."

The trial's success was further validated by a recent external audit by the sponsor, which was passed successfully, a clear reflection of the research team's commitment to the highest standards of Good Clinical Practice (GCP).

Islam ElTantawy, General Manager of IROS, said: "This collaboration reinforces the UAE's position as a leading hub for pioneering clinical research and innovation. Conducting these trials in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with institutions such as Reem Hospital, reflects our shared commitment to advancing scientific discovery and addressing some of the most pressing health challenges of our time."

Chairman Zaid Al Siksek added: "The successful completion of our first-ever clinical trial is a transformative moment for Reem Hospital and for healthcare in the region. This achievement, focused on the critical area of Alzheimer's research, firmly establishes Reem Hospital as a dedicated hub for global medical innovation. It reflects our deep commitment to enhancing patient care not just through treatment, but through contributing meaningfully to international scientific discovery."

The successful completion of the TRx-237-805 study is the result of the collaborative and sustained efforts of the entire research team.

About Reem Hospital:

Reem Hospital stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 200+ beds. The hospital is a fit-for-purpose, multi-specialty healthcare facility focused on delivering the best service in line with international best practices. Reem Hospital provides innovative, value-based healthcare covering outpatient, inpatient, and post-acute care services, supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. By onboarding best-in-class doctors and integrating advanced technologies and AI tracking systems, Reem Hospital aims to provide access to world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

For more information please visit: Reem Hospital - Multi-specialty Hospital and Medical Center in Abu Dhabi, UAE

About IROS

IROS, part of the M42 group, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, is a leading UAE-based Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing excellence in clinical research and real-world evidence. Its mission is to leverage cutting-edge technologies to innovate in health and drive breakthroughs in clinical research. By conducting high-quality research and achieving groundbreaking insights, IROS aims to improve patients' lives and shape the health landscape.

IROS' comprehensive offerings spans all therapeutic domains, positioning it as a leader in regional medical research. With a team of high-caliber experts committed to precision, IROS offers both full-service solutions and tailored services to meet the unique needs of its partners. The organization continually integrates the latest technologies and techniques to drive innovation and excellence.

For more information, please visit: https://iros.ai/

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.