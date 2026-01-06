The offshore division of Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) in Bahrain is on track to deliver its 200th project milestone in the first quarter of 2026.

It will be a landmark achievement for ASRY since its Offshore Division was established in 2011 and reinforces ASRY’s expertise in drilling rig repair, upgrade, conversion, and refit work in the Gulf region.

ASRY’s Offshore Division is currently carrying out a number of rig projects for a diverse spread of clients, including major offshore drilling companies Valaris, ADES, Saipem, EDC and GDI, showcasing its strong relationships with returning customers and its ability to attract new business.

Dr Ahmed Al-Abri, ASRY Chief Executive Officer, said: “Reaching our 200th project milestone is a significant achievement. I would like to thank our team, customers and suppliers for their support over the last 14 years. To deliver this volume of complex work successfully is a reflection of the division's vast experience, exceptional facilities, and customer-centric approach.

“That combination of facilities and expertise delivers confidence and substantial cost savings to owners and operators. And that is the foundation of our robust repeat customer portfolio.”

Taner Demirel, Director of Offshore at ASRY, said to boost growth, the Offshore Division will enter the market for MOPU (Mobile Offshore Production Units) conversion projects.

“As we look towards 2026, we will be leveraging our strong track record to attract new business in the MOPU market,” he said. “The expansion plan aims to capitalise on the increasing popularity of MOPUs in newly developed fields, driven by their flexibility and capability for faster oil production. It promises to be an exciting 12 months ahead.”

ASRY’s facilities in Bahrain provide the division with unique flexibility and include fully equipped workshops, in-house Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), a total of 5 km of berthing space, and a 375 m x 75 m dry dock.

Its extensive jack-up rig expertise is backed by highly experienced engineering, project management, and production teams.

Founded in 1977, ASRY is the Arabian Gulf's leading maritime repair and fabrication facility.

The multi-service yard operates in four sectors: ship repair and conversion; rig repair and conversion; naval repair and conversion; fabrication and engineering.

