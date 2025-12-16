Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – GIB Capital, one of the region’s leading financial and investment banking advisors, today announced the successful execution of three major international capital markets transactions in November 2025, underscoring the firm’s growing influence and distribution strength across global debt markets.

In a single month, GIB Capital acted in JLM or Joint Lead Manager roles across three landmark issuances—supporting clients in the banking, aviation and government sectors—and attracting an aggregate of more than USD 4.6 billion in investor demand from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, the UK and the US. These transactions, which collectively raised over USD 2.1 billion, further demonstrate the confidence international investors place in GCC issuers and the strategic value GIB Capital brings to each mandate.

The firm began the month by serving as Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner on the inaugural international capital markets issuance for GIB – Saudi Arabia. The USD 500 million perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 instrument was priced on 5 November 2025 and generated an impressive USD 1.3 billion in orders, achieving a 2.6-times oversubscribed orderbook. The strong participation from regional, UK, Asian and European investors reflect the bank’s robust credit fundamentals and GIB Capital’s ability to deliver global reach for its clients.

On the same day, GIB Capital also acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner for AviLease’s first-ever international capital markets transaction—an USD 850 million bond offering that attracted exceptionally strong interest, closing in at over 3.7 times oversubscribed orderbook. The transaction drew participation from a diverse pool of regional, US, UK, European and Asian investors, highlighting the appeal to Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing aviation leasing company.

Further reinforcing its leadership in Islamic finance, GIB Capital concluded the month as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner on the Government of Sharjah’s USD 750 million sukuk issuance, priced on 18 November 2025. The transaction secured USD 2.0 billion in orders, representing a 2.6-times oversubscribed orderbook, with interest coming primarily from regional, UK and European accounts. This issuance marked Government of Sharjah’s first USD public issuance in 2025 and benefited from strong investor confidence towards Sharjah’s credit story and in GIB Capital’s advisory expertise.

Commenting on the milestone month, Osamah Mohammed Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital, said:

“These three successful issuances reflect the depth of trust our clients place in GIB Capital and the strength of our distribution network across global markets. The robust oversubscriptions and high-quality investor participation are clear indicators of the continued confidence in GCC credit stories and the resilience of the region’s economic outlook. We remain committed to delivering best-in-class execution, innovative structuring, and strategic advisory that enable our clients to access international liquidity efficiently and competitively.”

With a growing portfolio of successful mandates, GIB Capital continues to expand its presence as a leading provider of debt capital markets solutions, capital markets advisory, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, asset management and brokerage services. Combining deep regional insight with global investor connectivity, the firm remains committed to supporting clients across sectors with innovative, tailored, and high-impact financial solutions.