Agreement Signed Alongside Elm’s Strategic Sponsorship of the Supply Chain & Logistics Conference 2025

Riyadh, KSA: Elm Company, a pioneer in digital solutions, announced—concurrently with its strategic sponsorship of the Supply Chain & Logistics Conference 2025, held under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, and recognized as the largest gathering of supply chain and logistics decision-makers in its seventh edition—the signing of an agreement to increase its stake in Sahl Almadar Trading Company, the owner of the Madar Digital Platform.

Madar is an advanced digital platform that connects shippers and carriers and provides unified solutions for managing logistics operations.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Obeikan, CEO of Obeikan Group and Chairman of Sahl Almadar Trading Company, stated: “Madar represents an integrated digital ecosystem that includes real-time shipment tracking solutions, process automation, integration with government services, an interactive digital marketplace connecting shippers and carriers, and a digital payments platform—contributing to improved operational efficiency and enhanced transparency and reliability.”

He added: “Madar was established to drive a qualitative transformation in Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector by connecting shippers, carriers, and regulatory entities within a single ecosystem. This underscores the platform’s capabilities and highlights the role of digital logistics in supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth. It is an important step for the sector, the company, and the national economy.”

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Omair, CEO of Elm Company, stated: “This step aims to strengthen our advanced digital solutions and positively reflect on the quality of Elm’s services delivered to beneficiaries, in line with our vision to become the leading digital enabler for the logistics business sector. We believe that the future of logistics goes beyond the transportation of goods to delivering added value built on efficiency, transparency, and speed.”

He added: “With Madar’s advanced technologies and Elm’s digital expertise, the integration of Madar’s technical capabilities with Elm’s advanced digital infrastructure will contribute to the development of a comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions ecosystem, covering shipment planning, compliance, fleet management, payments, and operational analytics, supporting the Saudi market’s adoption of smart, data-driven logistics solutions.”

Al-Omair emphasized that this step reflects Elm’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s economic and digital transformation objectives and contributing to strengthening its position as a global logistics hub.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Elm Company announced its investment in Sahl Almadar Trading Company, the owner of the Madar Digital Platform affiliated with Obeikan Group, with a 30% stake, aiming to support the entrepreneurial business environment and strengthen local innovation and digital partnerships in the logistics services sector. This represents a strategic step within Elm’s direction to expand its presence in the business-to-business (B2B) sector, given that logistics is among the most promising sectors in which the company seeks to enhance its presence, in line with its non-organic growth strategy and the qualitative transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector. Completion of the process remains subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals.

