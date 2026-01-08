Stepping into 2026, Cathay is excited to officially launch its 80th anniversary celebrations, marking eight decades of moving its home city, people and global customers forward since 1946. To usher in this milestone year and honour its legacy of bringing people together, Cathay will be hosting a series of special events, initiatives and activations throughout 2026 — all anchored by the unifying theme of “80 Years Together”.

As a prelude to its “80 Years Together” celebrations, Cathay was delighted to unveil a special aircraft livery on one of its long-haul Airbus A350 passenger aircraft at a launch event today. Adorned with the airline’s iconic “lettuce leaf sandwich” design as well as the 80th anniversary year mark, the livery pays homage to the much-loved green-and-white striped paint scheme, echoing Cathay’s storied legacy while symbolising its continued growth and progress. A second “lettuce leaf sandwich” livery on one of Cathay’s Boeing 747 freighters will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the event, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “Today marks not just an important milestone for Cathay, but a celebration of our ‘80 Years Together’ with Hong Kong. Guided by our purpose to move people forward in life, Cathay and Hong Kong have grown together over the past eight decades, supporting each other through thick and thin. From Kai Tak to Chek Lap Kok, whether it’s studying abroad, conducting business, exploring the world, reuniting with family, or delivering vital supplies at critical moments, Cathay has always stood with the people of Hong Kong through countless shared journeys and memories.

“Looking ahead, through our investment of well over HK$100 billion into our fleet, cabin products, lounges and digital innovation, Cathay will continue to elevate the customer experience as we strive towards our refreshed vision to become our customers’ most loved service brand. At the same time, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub.

“With the continued support and encouragement of our people, customers and partners, I am confident that Cathay, as an iconic Hong Kong brand, will soar to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Cabin crew donning Cathay Pacific’s vintage uniforms through various design eras also made a special appearance, paying tribute to the generations of people who have defined the signature Cathay service in the skies. Throughout 2026, around 1,000 to 2,000 of Cathay’s cabin crew and ground employees will wear and showcase these vintage uniforms at work, bringing the evolution of the Cathay brand to life in true Cathay fashion.

In addition, customers can look forward to a thoughtfully curated collection of merchandise inspired by the special liveries and iconic designs from different eras in Cathay’s storied history. The collection reimagines these elements across aviation, travel and everyday lifestyle essentials.

As the brand embarks on this milestone year, Cathay will be announcing many more exciting happenings and initiatives throughout 2026. For more information on the “80 Years Together” celebrations, please visit www.cathaypacific.com.

