Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As regional geopolitical developments place pressure on shipping routes and logistics corridors across the Middle East, NRTC, a core subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC and part of International Holding Company (IHC), has activated an expanded global sourcing and logistics response to safeguard the steady availability of fresh fruits and vegetables across the United Arab Emirates.

The measures come as UAE authorities reaffirm the importance of maintaining stable food supply and consumer protection. Against this backdrop, NRTC, the official fresh fruits and vegetable handler of Ghitha Holding & IHC, has mobilised its international supplier network and integrated logistics infrastructure to maintain uninterrupted inflows of fresh produce into the UAE market, a move designed to reflect the UAE’s broader commitment to food security and resilient supply chains

Mohammed Al Rifai, Group CEO, NRTC Group, said the company’s priority is ensuring continuity of supply of fresh fruits & vegetables across retail, wholesale and foodservice channels.

“Our foremost priority is to prevent any disruption to the availability of fresh produce in the UAE market. Consumers should continue to find fruits and vegetables on shelves just as they would on any normal day, from berries to beans, plums to potatoes, and cherries to chillies. Our teams have worked proactively to secure supply from both regular and alternative sources to ensure stability and availability for retailers, businesses and households across the country and wider region.”

Since early indications of disruption across regional logistics routes, NRTC activated a quick and comprehensive operational response centred on diversified sourcing, agile logistics planning and rapid procurement. The company mobilised alternative suppliers across its global grower network, accelerated procurement and logistics operations to secure shipments at the earliest signs of disruption, dynamically rerouted cargo through available regional ports and alternative corridors and scaled up import volumes by approximately 50% to offset potential supply gaps across the wider market ecosystem and ensure consistent availability of fresh produce across the UAE and region.

Through its multi-modal logistics network, NRTC has already secured significant volumes of fresh produce through road, air and sea freight channels. This is to further augment the monthly 6000 tonnes of high quality fresh fruits & vegetables proudly grown in the UAE local farms of NRTC’s own Mahsool Brand, by ESG Agro.

Produce shipments from Jordan, Turkey, Syria and Egypt have been transported into the UAE via regional land corridors, with approximately 3,000 tonnes delivered in the past week.

To support time-sensitive fresh produce categories, NRTC has utilised cargo capacity with leading national carriers including Emirates and Etihad Airways, securing approximately 500 tonnes of fresh produce via air freight last week.

Maritime shipments totalling around 1,200 tonnes have been routed through Port of Khor Fakkan and Port of Fujairah, with coordination through major operators including Abu Dhabi Ports and DP World.

Additional shipments totalling 17,000 tonnes are on the way to UAE and expected to reach in the coming days.

Once in the UAE, the produce moves through NRTC’s temperature-controlled distribution network, enabling rapid delivery to supermarkets, wholesale markets, hospitality operators and foodservice businesses nationwide.

Al Rifai also highlighted the role of responsible consumption during periods when global food supply chains are under pressure.

“A great deal of effort goes into bringing fresh produce from farms around the world to markets in the UAE. While our teams are working tirelessly to maintain steady supply, we also encourage consumers to value the food they purchase and avoid unnecessary waste. Responsible consumption ensures these resources benefit the entire community.”

“Our mission is simple,” he added. “No matter the challenges in global logistics, fresh produce must continue to reach the UAE market consistently and efficiently.”