In response to unexpected travel disruptions affecting many international visitors in Dubai, Prague Clinics has launched a dedicated medical support initiative designed to assist stranded tourists and aviation crew members who require quick, reliable healthcare while away from home. Support is also available to residents who may be facing additional challenges during the current situation.

The Dubai-based clinic is offering a range of options to help patients access quality healthcare without unnecessary delays, whether at their hotels or other locations across the city. Options include urgent consultations, telemedicine appointments, home doctor visits, and repeat prescriptions, ensuring people receive professional medical care quickly and conveniently.

So far, the clinic has assisted more than 100 patients. It is committed to helping people in genuine financial need and, in selected cases, has provided services free of charge.

Dr. Olga, Co-Founder of Prague Clinics, explained: “Travel disruptions can be extremely stressful, particularly when someone feels unwell or runs out of their regular medication while away from home. Our goal is to ensure that people in Dubai can access professional medical care without the worry.

“We want travellers and residents to know that we are open and ready to help. Whether someone needs a teleconsultation, a home visit, or an appointment at the clinic, our team is here to support patients and their families during this time, however and wherever they need us.”

Patients can visit pragueclinics.ae

About Prague Clinics

Prague Clinics European Doctors is a Dubai-based polyclinic providing high-quality European healthcare through a team of highly qualified physicians trained at leading Czech medical universities. The clinic builds on more than a decade of medical expertise from the Vseobecny lekar Group, which serves over 60,000 patients across 45 clinics in Central Europe. Founded by Chief Physician Dr. Olga Janovska and MSc. Tomas Janovsky, Prague Clinics combines advanced diagnostics with a patient-first approach, offering both in-clinic care and home-visit medical services across Dubai.