India: RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (NSE: RATEGAIN), a global leader of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry, and Juspay, a leading global payments technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to power RG Pay, RateGain’s embedded financial technology platform for the travel and hospitality ecosystem.

This partnership marks a significant step in Juspay and RateGain’s mission to drive higher checkout conversions, unlock localized and flexible payment options, and create seamless, scalable booking experiences for travelers around the world, aligned with the recent launch of RG Pay.

As travel businesses scale globally, payments remain a critical operational priority, from supporting diverse local payment methods to managing cross-border transactions efficiently. RG Pay extends these capabilities by integrating Juspay’s cutting-edge payment orchestration stack into the RateGain travel commerce ecosystem. The platform goes beyond checkout to enable a unified transaction lifecycle model, combining payment processing, intelligent routing, orchestration, and affordability solutions within RateGain’s existing distribution and connectivity infrastructure.



Through this partnership, travel and hospitality brands gain access to RG Pay, powered by Juspay’s high-performance payment stack. Built for scale and reliability, the platform leverages Juspay’s proven capabilities, which process over 300 million daily transactions and handles more than $1 trillion in annual payment value with 99.999% uptime. Together, with a strong global presence across major travel markets, this partnership will enable seamless, high-performance payment experiences for travel and hospitality brands worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with RateGain to demonstrate how high-performance payment technology can co-create a new benchmark for the travel industry," said Ishan Sharma, Head of Sales and Business Development at Juspay. "RG Pay bridges the gap between institutional scale and the agility of modern technology, ensuring that hotels can offer the same seamless, secure checkout experience that the world's largest digital enterprises rely on."

“RG Pay marks our evolution from optimizing bookings to enabling the full transaction lifecycle across our hospitality commerce platform,” said Parijat Tiwari, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Distribution, RateGain. “By integrating Juspay’s globally scalable orchestration infrastructure and AI-powered routing intelligence into our ecosystem as a launch Partner, we are strengthening the foundation of payments in travel, aligning discovery, distribution, conversion, and transaction performance within a unified architecture for travel brands worldwide.”

Together, RateGain and Juspay aim to strengthen the foundation of global travel payments, enabling travel and hospitality brands to operate with greater agility, resilience, and confidence across markets.

About Juspay

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualized total payment volume (TPV) of $1 trillion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1,500+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, Singapore and Dubai.

To learn more about Juspay, visit: www.juspay.io | media@juspay.in

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, working with 13,000+ customers and 700+ partners across 160+ countries. RateGain helps travel and hospitality businesses accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

Today, RateGain is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, enabling revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, destination marketing organizations, online travel agents, metasearch companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries to drive better business outcomes.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, RateGain works with 33 of the Top 40 Hotel Chains, 4 of the Top 5 Airlines, 7 of the Top 10 Car Rental companies, and all leading DMOs, OTAs, and metasearch platforms, including 25 Global Fortune 500 companies, unlocking new revenue every day.

Media Contact:

Aastha Khurana: media@rategain.com