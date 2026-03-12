Up to 50,000 residents across the region will gain access to offers at local restaurants, leisure venues, and hospitality businesses as part of the initiative.

UAE: As communities across the UAE continue to navigate a dynamic environment, Dubai-founded company the ENTERTAINER has launched “Our Home. Our Heart.”, a community initiative designed to support residents and local hospitality businesses during this challenging time.

For more than 25 years, the ENTERTAINER has grown alongside the UAE’s hospitality industry and the communities it serves. Through this initiative, the company will make up to 50,000 complimentary ENTERTAINER One Heart memberships available through official the ENTERTAINER channels, providing residents with access to a wide range of “buy one, get one free” offers across participating merchants in dining, leisure, wellness, hotel stays and services.

This initiative aims to encourage responsible engagement with local businesses while supporting the broader hospitality ecosystem that contributes to the UAE’s vibrant social and economic landscape.

“At times like these, the strength of the UAE community becomes particularly evident,” said Donna Benton, Founder and CEO of the ENTERTAINER. “For 25 years the UAE has been our home, and this initiative reflects our continued commitment to the people and businesses that have been part of our journey.”

Through “Our Home. Our Heart.”, residents will have the opportunity to explore and support venues across the UAE. The ENTERTAINER emphasizes that participation in the initiative should always take place in accordance with official UAE government guidance and any applicable safety measures, which remain the primary reference point for residents and businesses.

“Supporting local businesses ultimately means supporting the people behind them - the entrepreneurs, hospitality professionals, and the teams who make this country come alive every day,” Donna Benton added. “In moments like these, community matters more than ever.”

Emirates Skywards joins the initiative

The ENTERTAINER is joined in this campaign by Emirates Skywards, which is offering the UAE community the opportunity to win a share of up to 2.5 million Skywards Miles. Users who claim the complimentary ENTERTAINER One Heart Membership, and who are also Emirates Skywards members during the campaign period, will be eligible to participate in a prize draw to be held on 30 April 2026. Twenty-five winners will each receive 100,000 Skywards Miles.

Additional details and the full terms and conditions of the draw will be available on the ENTERTAINER website. Participation in the draw is subject to applicable promotional regulations and the official campaign terms and conditions.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Skywards, said:

“With 25 years of rewarding our communities, Emirates Skywards is delighted to collaborate with the ENTERTAINER – as two homegrown UAE brands that share a deep appreciation for this city. At times like these, it is more important than ever to come together with our partners, members and the wider UAE community, supporting the businesses and experiences that make this country so vibrant.”

Through its platform, the ENTERTAINER aims to help maintain engagement with local businesses and support the hospitality ecosystem during this period.

Further information about the initiative will be shared through the ENTERTAINER’s official channels.

About the ENTERTAINER:

Founded in Dubai in 2001, the ENTERTAINER marks 25 years as a leading provider of Buy One Get One Free offers across dining, leisure, entertainment, beauty, and hotel experiences throughout the Middle East and Singapore.

Following the successful transition from a print publication to a data-driven technology platform with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013, the company has continued to innovate and expand its reach.

Today, the ENTERTAINER offers location-specific products across the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Singapore, as well as a regional GCC product, helping people enjoy more experiences with family and friends.

In addition to its consumer products, the ENTERTAINER has built a strong B2B partnership ecosystem, working with leading banks, telecom providers, and corporations including Visa, Samsung, United Arab Bank, and Singtel to deliver tailored rewards and loyalty solutions.

About Emirates Skywards:

Crowned ‘Best Global Airline Loyalty Program’ at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 – Emirates Skywards continues to offer its members unmatched rewards and benefits. With 38 million members worldwide, Emirates Skywards offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.

Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, retail shopping and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.

