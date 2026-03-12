​​​​​​Muscat, Oman – Genesis Oman, under the prestigious OTE Group, proudly delivered 10 Genesis GV70 luxury SUVs to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, further elevating the standard of premium mobility in the Sultanate.

Genesis, a globally distinguished Korean luxury automotive brand, celebrated for its philosophy of Athletic Elegance — where dynamic performance meets timeless sophistication. Defined by meticulous craftsmanship, cutting-edge innovation, and an uncompromising commitment to comfort and safety, Genesis continues to set new benchmarks in modern luxury motoring.

The Genesis GV70 perfectly embodies this vision. With its commanding presence, signature two-line lighting design, exquisitely appointed interior, and advanced driver assistance technologies, the GV70 delivers a seamless blend of power, refinement, and intelligent performance. Its inclusion in Enterprise’s premium fleet introduces customers to a truly elevated driving experience — where every journey reflects sophistication and distinction.

A spokesperson from Genesis Oman commented,

“This delivery represents more than a fleet milestone , it reflects a shared vision of offering customers a luxury experience defined by refinement, innovation, and world-class quality. The GV70 stands as a true expression of Genesis luxury.”

A spokesperson from Enterprise Rent-A-Car added,

“We are delighted to enhance our premium portfolio with the Genesis GV70. Its exceptional craftsmanship and advanced features align perfectly with our commitment to delivering superior mobility experiences to our customers in Oman.”

This collaboration underscores a mutual dedication to excellence, craftsmanship, and redefining premium transportation standards in the region.

About OTE Group

OTE Group is the exclusive distributor of Genesis in the Sultanate of Oman, representing the brand through a state-of-the-art showroom and world-class aftersales facility designed to deliver an ownership experience that reflects the sophistication and prestige of Genesis worldwide.