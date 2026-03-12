China Railway Group subsidiary and Kharafi ink key deals

All units to be delivered in 26-month period ahead of Madar Mall completion in 2028

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded two contracts for the next wave of 2,210 homes in Sharjah’s AED35 billion Aljada megaproject. Collectively valued at AED2.04 billion, the deals cover main construction activities across 14 residential blocks.

Construction of the five Nesba buildings on East Boulevard and the five Safa buildings on West Boulevard will be undertaken by China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Co., a subsidiary of global construction giant China Railway Group.

The contract for The Gate blocks 3-6, situated across the community’s southern entrances, has been awarded to Kuwait-headquartered Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi and Sons LLC, one of the most experienced contractors in the region. The company has also partnered with Arada on other projects in Aljada, Masaar and Nasma Residences.

Both contracts will be conducted over 26 months, with all blocks scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2028, ahead of the completion of one of community anchors, Madar Mall.

Each of the construction contracts involves the delivery of modern apartment blocks, with units ranging from one-bedroom residences to four-bedroom family spaces. Smart home technologies will be included across all buildings as standard.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “These large-scale contracts reflect our confidence in the local market and our determination to continue to aggressively deliver on our projects across the UAE. They mark a major milestone in the ongoing development of Aljada, and reflect the extraordinary buyer interest we continue to see in this community.

“These new buildings will be delivered alongside major upcoming components of Aljada, including Madar Mall and the Arada Central Business District, reinforcing our commitment to creating a transformational, lifestyle-led destination.”

The Nesba and Safa communities are defined by contemporary, light-filled architecture and are located adjacent to Aljada’s landmark sports park, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open by the end of 2026. The 400,000-square-foot landscaped complex will feature a full-size football pitch, five-a-side fields, and courts for padel, basketball, volleyball, squash and badminton, along with cycling and jogging tracks and adventure play areas for children.

The Gate 3-4 is a two-building complex situated at the main entry point of East Boulevard, directly opposite SABIS International School – Aljada. The Gate 5-6, also a two-building cluster, is positioned at the West Boulevard entrance, near the northwest corner of the community and directly opposite Raffles World Academy Aljada, which is currently under construction and set to open for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Aljada spans 24 million square feet and features more than 25,000 homes, as well as extensive retail, sports, wellness, hospitality, office and education amenities. Already home to 20,000 people, the community is located within minutes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road and Sharjah International Airport.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

