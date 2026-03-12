Muscat: Enhancing the digital payment experience, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched Apple Pay for its customers. This new service allows the bank’s credit and debit cardholders to make secure, fast, and convenient payments. The launch of Apple Pay reflects Bank Nizwa’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions that improve the everyday banking experience and keep pace with the latest developments in digital banking.

With the launch of Apple Pay, Bank Nizwa customers can now enjoy an easier, safer, and more convenient payment experience using their iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac at various points of sale, including stores, pharmacies, and restaurants, as well as for online purchases. Leveraging the advanced security technologies built into iPhone and Apple Watch, this ensures a completely secure and contactless payment experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, said: “The launch of Apple Pay represents another significant step in Bank Nizwa’s continuous efforts to provide a seamless and exceptional banking experience for our customers. As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, the bank remains focused on offering innovative, Sharia-compliant solutions that meet evolving lifestyles and customer expectations. With Apple Pay, Bank Nizwa cardholders can make payments faster, safer, and more conveniently, without the need to carry physical cards.”

The launch of Apple Pay comes at a time when the Sultanate is accelerating its efforts to expand digital payment solutions, highlighting the financial sector’s shift towards a secure, flexible, and trusted digital economy. This initiative reflects Bank Nizwa’s commitment to adopting the latest global standards in digital banking, while supporting Oman Vision 2040 by fostering a fully integrated digital economy that delivers innovative and secure services to all segments of society.

Customers can easily activate Apple Pay via the Bank Nizwa mobile banking app, or by opening the Wallet app on their Apple device and following the simple setup instructions. Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use their credit or debit cards with Apple Pay, their card numbers are not stored on the device. Instead, a unique number is generated, encrypted, and securely stored.

With the launch of Apple Pay, Bank Nizwa reinforces its position as a forward-thinking banking partner in the Sultanate, further establishing itself as a pioneer in Islamic digital banking. By offering modern and secure payment solutions, the bank supports the nation’s rapidly evolving digital economy while delivering greater convenience and peace of mind to its customers.