Dubai, UAE - Paymentology, the leading global issuer processor, today announced a strategic partnership with Liabify, a financial wellness platform focused on payroll-linked financial services. Together, the companies aim to expand access to responsible credit, earned wage access, and everyday financial tools for middle-income and expatriate workers across the GCC and other emerging markets.

The collaboration combines Paymentology’s cloud-first card issuing and processing infrastructure with Liabify’s payroll-integrated financial ecosystem, enabling employers and platforms to deliver salary advances, remittances, bill payments, savings tools, and secured lending directly within the flow of work. As embedded finance evolves from single-point solutions to full financial ecosystems, this collaboration focuses on supporting real-life financial needs, helping individuals manage income timing, smooth expenses, access responsible credit, and build long-term financial stability.

The partnership comes at a time of rapid growth in embedded finance and rising demand for financial services tied to income. Globally, the embedded finance market is expected to reach $7.2 trillion in size by 2030. In the GCC alone, the embedded finance market is already valued at around $7 billion and accelerating as digital payments and fintech adoption increase.

At the same time, remittances and expatriate workforces are reshaping financial needs across the region. Expatriates represent approximately 88–89% of the UAE’s population as of 2025, underscoring the central role foreign-born workers play in the country’s economy and in ongoing remittance flows. The UAE cross-border remittances market is valued at around USD 39 billion, driven by this large expatriate population and the accelerating adoption of digital financial channels. Together, these dynamics are increasing demand for accessible financial tools linked to payroll, income timing, and cross-border payments.

Nauman Hassan Regional Director for MENA at Paymentology: “Embedded finance is moving beyond transactions to outcomes. By partnering with Liabify, we’re enabling financial services to be delivered at the moments they matter most, linked to income, employment, and everyday financial behaviour. This creates more inclusive and resilient financial experiences.”

Liabify’s platform uses payroll data and alternative credit scoring to reach customers often underserved by traditional banking models, particularly expatriate and middle-income workers. By embedding financial services into employer ecosystems, Liabify provides a trusted entry point for financial access and literacy.

Dr. Allan Villegas, Co-Founder and CEO of Liabify added: “Our mission is to make financial wellness accessible and practical for millions of people. Working with Paymentology allows us to scale faster, strengthen our infrastructure, and deliver secure, compliant financial tools that improve people’s daily financial lives.”

The partnership will initially focus on the GCC region, where payroll-linked financial services and earned wage access are rapidly gaining traction. Both companies see significant opportunity to expand into additional emerging markets where growing middle-class populations and cross-border workforces demand more flexible and inclusive financial solutions.

By combining robust processing infrastructure with human-centred product design, Paymentology and Liabify aim to redefine how financial services are delivered, shifting from reactive transactions to proactive financial support embedded in everyday life.

To find out more about Liabify and Paymentology, watch the latest episode of The Issuer Academy podcast where Dr. Allan Villegas, Co-Founder and CEO at Liabify sits down with Tim Joslyn, Chief Technology Officer at Paymentology to discuss how embedded finance and earned wage access Is redefining financial wellness. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F441ulLJ9u4

Paymentology is the leading next-generation issuer processor, empowering fintechs, digital banks and retail banks to effortlessly launch and manage innovative payment solutions on a global scale. The company drives greater customer choice and value through easy-to-use, integrated platforms and services that help clients to disrupt the status quo, accelerate time to market, and achieve growth.

With a superior multi-cloud platform offering a vast global footprint, and enhanced real-time data, Paymentology distinguishes itself as a leader in the payments industry. Its team of payments experts, with deep local market knowledge, operates across 50 countries and 14 time zones, providing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to expanding financial inclusion globally, changing lives and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.

For more information, visit https://www.Paymentology.com.

Liabify is a UAE-based HR-fintech platform designed to improve financial wellbeing among middle-income workers, enabling companies to improve workforce financial resilience through simple, responsible and technology-driven access to earned income and salary-linked financial tools. Its mission is to make financial wellbeing a standard workplace benefit across the GCC and beyond.

For more information or to get in touch with the Liabify team, please contact info@liabify.com or visit www.liabify.com.

