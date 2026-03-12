Dubai, UAE: Ziina, the UAE’s leading homegrown consumer and business payments platform, and Virtuzone, a corporate services provider specialising in company formation, tax, and compliance in the UAE, announce a strategic partnership to strengthen the operational readiness of UAE businesses.

The partnership connects company formation with payments infrastructure. Virtuzone businesses gain access to Ziina’s payment gateway and acceptance capabilities, allowing merchants to accept and manage transactions across both online and in person channels through a unified platform.

Faisal Toukan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziina, stated: “Entrepreneurs launching businesses prioritise speed, simplicity, and early revenue generation. Payments infrastructure plays a critical role from the moment a company begins operating. Through our partnership with Virtuzone, founders can easily deploy Ziina’s payment solutions, enabling them to accept payments, access funds instantly, and manage cash flow with greater control from day one.”

George Hojeige, Group CEO of Virtuzone, commented: “Company formation and corporate services are fundamentally about enabling businesses to become operational with speed, while ensuring full compliance and a robust foundation for scalable growth. Payment acceptance represents a critical component of that readiness. Integrating Ziina into the Virtuzone ecosystem provides our clients with a seamless, regulated solution aligned with the realities of modern commerce in the UAE.”

With Ziina’s instant settlement, merchants gain immediate access to received funds, enabling businesses to transact and spend via the Ziina Card directly within the app. This level of liquidity control is vital for SMEs’ operational efficiency and financial stability. Settlement speed and fund visibility directly influence how businesses manage expenses, suppliers, and ongoing financial commitments.

Additionally, expanding payment choice plays a measurable role in conversion and revenue capture. Research from Visa shows that more than 70 percent of UAE merchants reported increased revenue after adopting digital payments, with 68 percent linking business growth to accepting multiple payment methods. Ziina’s platform supports multiple acceptance methods, including payment links, QR code payments, Tap to Pay, card acceptance, and bank transfers.

The announcement comes amid sustained business expansion across the UAE. SMEs represent more than 94 percent of registered companies and employ 86 percent of the private sector workforce, underscoring their central role in the country’s economy. Non-oil economic reforms and SME initiatives have contributed to rapid enterprise growth, with the total number of companies operating in the UAE exceeding 1.4 million at the end of 2025, according to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The UAE’s ambition to position itself as a global center for entrepreneurship continues to drive regulatory modernisation, digital-first government services, and financial infrastructure reforms designed to accelerate business creation and scaling

Ziina builds regulated financial products designed for the realities of modern commerce in the UAE, enabling SMEs with payment capabilities that prioritise settlement speed, liquidity control, operational simplicity and local customer support.

Virtuzone has supported more than 80,000 entrepreneurs since its founding and provides a comprehensive suite of services spanning company formation, accounting, tax, compliance, and advisory support.

About Ziina

Ziina is a UAE-based licensed fintech platform founded in 2020 by Faisal Toukan, Sarah Toukan and Talal Toukan. Built for consumers and businesses alike, Ziina provides a fast and secure way to spend, receive, and manage money. Its mission is to enable financial freedom for every person in the Arab World.

Ziina combines award-winning design with products that support everyday financial needs, including instant transfers, customizable payment links, QR code payments, Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android, and the Ziina Card available through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Its curated lifestyle membership program, Ziina Violet, offers benefits from the UAE’s most loved brands and zero currency fees on global spends with the Ziina card.

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Ziina is committed to transparency, offering its services without initiation fees or hidden charges. With its user-friendly interface and growing ecosystem, Ziina serves as a trusted financial partner to over 260,000 businesses and consumers in the UAE. More information at ziina.com

About Virtuzone

Virtuzone has been the UAE’s leading company formation specialist and an award-winning corporate service provider since 2009. Based in Dubai, Virtuzone is home to 250+ experts who speak 40 languages and provide unmatched expertise and tailored advice in company formation, corporate structuring, tax, compliance and more.

Virtuzone provides a full suite of business solutions, including trade licensing, visa processing, accounting, corporate tax and VAT services, compliance, golden visa applications, legal support, and more.

Now part of Ascentium, a global business services platform supporting over 63,000 client entities across 46 cities in 23 markets in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, Americas, and Europe, Virtuzone is expanding opportunities for its clients and partners by offering access to new markets and an even broader range of corporate services as well as finance and accounting, HR services, and fiduciary and trust services.

This strategic move brings together Virtuzone’s combined expertise, resources, and networks, empowering businesses to scale faster and operate seamlessly across borders. Whether you’re starting a business or looking to grow, Virtuzone is here to make your journey simple, easy and hassle-free.