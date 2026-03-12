Completion of KM250 gas expansion project positions the Company for higher production and revenue growth

Sharjah, UAE: The Board of Directors of Dana Gas PJSC (the “Company”), the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, today announced it has recommended a dividend payment of 5.5 fils per share for the full year 2025. The proposed dividend of AED 385m ($105m) reflects the Company’s healthy cash position and improved cash flow visibility following the successful completion and commissioning of the KM250 gas expansion project in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

“The Board’s dividend recommendation reflects Dana Gas’ disciplined execution during a milestone year for the Company and its resilience under the current circumstances. The successful delivery of KM250 has marked a step change in our production capacity and underpins future revenue growth.

At the same time, disciplined capital allocation and improved collections have reinforced our balance sheet and we remain focused on continued resilience and sustainable shareholder returns.”

The Board’s recommendation will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Assembly Meeting on 21 April 2026.

About Dana Gas

Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest regional private sector natural gas Company established in December 2005 with a public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). It has exploration and production assets in Egypt, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and UAE, with 2P reserves exceeding one billion boe and average production of approximately 52 Kboepd in 2025. With sizeable assets in KRI and Egypt, and further plans for expansion, Dana Gas is playing an important role in the rapidly growing natural gas sector of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region. Visit: www.danagas.com

Communication & Investor Relations Contact

Mohammed Mubaideen

Head of Investor Relations

IR@danagas.com