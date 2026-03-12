Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mr Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, CEO of Khaleeji Bank, stated that the Bank continues to provide its banking services to customers at full capacity and without any interruption, supported by an advanced operational and technological infrastructure and effective business continuity plans that ensure the highest levels of readiness under various circumstances.

The CEO also confirmed that the Bank operates in continuous coordination with the Central Bank of Bahrain and the relevant authorities to ensure the continuity of banking services and the integrity of operations, while placing the highest priority on serving our customers and meeting their needs with efficiency and confidence.

The CEO further affirmed the Bank’s full readiness to support its customers and provide a wide range of banking and financial services, reflecting the strength and resilience of the banking sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and its ability to continue performing its vital role in supporting the national economy.

Mr Algosaibi stated: “At Khaleeji Bank, we take great pride in the trust placed in us by our customers and reaffirm our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of stability and preparedness in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain, thereby reinforcing confidence in the Kingdom’s financial sector.”

He further said: “In light of the current circumstances in the region, we reaffirm that we stand united behind our nation under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and express our full confidence in the measures and actions taken by the Respected Government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to safeguard the security and stability of the nation.”

“We also extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the brave members of the Bahrain Defence Force, loyal security personnel, all our employees, medical staff and all frontline workers for their dedicated efforts and great sacrifices in preserving the security of the nation and the safety of society. We pray to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Bahrain, its land, leadership and people, and to continue to bless it with security, stability and prosperity, and to safeguard the GCC countries and their peoples from all harm,” Mr Algosaibi added.