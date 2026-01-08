Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has partnered with Bildits, the creator of realistic construction learning kits, to launch Blueprint for the Future, a hands-on sustainability and construction initiative designed to equip high school students with practical skills in sustainable development and responsible design.

Blueprint for the Future supports the UAE’s national priorities around climate action, innovation, and youth capability building, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Through the programme, students explored key principles of sustainable material selection, carbon-conscious design, and effective waste management. Working in teams, they assumed real-world roles such as financiers, procurement specialists, and builders as they collaboratively planned, funded and constructed their own sustainable model houses using Bildits kits.

Nearly 1,000 students representing 65 nationalities took part across eight leading Dubai schools. Collectively, they dedicated close to 3,000 hours to developing practical skills in sustainable construction and design. Each school hosted its own competition, producing finalists who advanced to the National Finals held on 15 November 2025 at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Commenting on the initiative, Mariam Juma, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Sustainability becomes truly meaningful when young people can turn ideas into real action. Through this competition, students gained firsthand experience in decision-making, navigating trade-offs, and designing responsibly and with purpose. It’s inspiring to witness them develop skills and mindsets that will stay with them long after the competition ends.”

Participating schools included Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej, American School of Creative Science, Regent International School, Cambridge International School, The Millennium School, Dubai English Speaking School, GEMS World Academy, and Credence High School.

The programme was supported by a dedicated learning platform featuring resources, curated content and quizzes to help students prepare for the competition. Blueprint for the Future has empowered young innovators to approach construction with greater creativity and responsibility, contributing to a more sustainable future in line with the UAE’s long-term vision.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.