Stations across the network will be rolled out in phases throughout 2026, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Rail today announced details of the UAE’s full passenger railway network, marking a major milestone that reflects its strong commitment to advancing the nation’s transport and infrastructure ecosystem. The passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations, forming the UAE’s first fully integrated national passenger railway system. The network will strengthen connectivity across the Emirates and provide safe and reliable mobility services for citizens, residents and visitors alike.

In early 2025, Etihad Rail announced the first four stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. Today Etihad Rail announces the remaining planned stations in Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid, which will become operational in phases.

Commenting on the announcement, Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility, underscored the project’s strategic significance, saying: “Our preparations to launch passenger services across the national railway network in 2026 reflect the vision of our wise leadership to build an integrated transport ecosystem that supports the UAE’s economic and social fabric.”

She continued: “The passenger rail network will serve as a cornerstone of the UAE’s national transport ecosystem, supporting the country’s long-term development and strengthening connectivity across its Emirates. It also builds on our proven success since 2023 in operating the national freight rail service. This national milestone is the result of close collaboration among all partners and stakeholders, driven by exceptional national talent and underpinned by global best practices. In parallel, we have equipped the network with a next-generation fleet and advanced technologies, in partnership with leading international operators, to ensure the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety.”

She added, highlighting the project’s national identity and future vision: “Our trains will have a distinctly Emirati identity that strengthens national cohesion, while serving as a long-term investment in the country’s transport and infrastructure sectors. These strategic projects will boost domestic tourism and establish a new regional standard for sustainable, people centred mobility, enhancing community wellbeing and improving quality of life.”

A comfortable and seamless travel experience

The trains have been designed to offer a comfortable and modern travel experience, featuring safe and ergonomic seating, contemporary interior designs, full Wi-Fi coverage, and individual power outlets at every seat. Services will operate on a precise and regular schedule, providing passengers with a reliable and efficient alternative that ensures smooth and speedy travel between cities, free from road congestion.

Reflecting on the offering for passengers on the Etihad Rail Network, Eng. Mohammed Alshehii, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said that the service will officially launch in 2026. It its first phase the network will connect 11 cities and areas that “have been carefully selected within key locations such as Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, University City in Sharjah and the Al Hilal area in Fujairah.”

Alshehii added: “Our trains have been designed to offer a reliable, congestion-free alternative for intercity travel, with a focus on reducing journey times. Ten of the 13 trains in our fleet have arrived, where they have been tested and certified to the highest international safety and quality standards. Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers and will be operated using the latest systems to ensure reliability and security. Our services will be seamlessly integrated into the wider transport network, with stations connected to other modes of transport.”

Commenting on the scale of the Etihad Rail project, Alshehii said: "This achievement is the result of three years of intensive planning, design, and delivery, with total working hours reaching 24.5 million and the involvement of more than 7,000 experts and workers.”

Beyond mobility, the passenger rail network is expected to deliver wide-ranging national benefits. These include boosting domestic tourism, supporting mobility, helping efforts to reduce emissions, and strengthening social and economic ties between the Emirates by making the UAE feel more connected and accessible.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. The 900km network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail supports national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system improves supply chain efficiency, reduces emissions, and strengthens regional connectivity. The Etihad Rail network currently includes freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports and will expand to include passenger services from 2026, linking urban and economic centres across the Emirates.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or

Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com