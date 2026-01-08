Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Al Ain Farms, one of the UAE’s largest integrated dairy and poultry companies and a subsidiary of Al Ain Farms Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) to strengthen cooperation on initiatives that aim at encouraging community members in the emirate to make positive, sustainable healthy lifestyle changes and empowering them to adopt proactive, preventive habits that support wellbeing and overall quality of life.

The MoU sets out a framework for collaboration focused on coordinated public awareness efforts, knowledge exchange, and the development of initiatives aligned with Abu Dhabi's Healthy Living Strategy. Through the partnership, Al Ain Farms will support ADPHC in promoting healthier lifestyles through community programmes that encourage balanced nutrition and informed daily choices, supporting wellbeing for families across the emirate.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: “Guided by a clear vision, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre works to build a society that enjoys health and wellbeing by placing prevention and awareness at the heart of everyday life. Through our collaboration with Al Ain Farms, we are advancing our efforts to enhance the health of the population of Abu Dhabi by bringing nutrition education and positive healthy behaviours into different community settings. This partnership underscores that prevention remains at the forefront of our priorities, translating public health policies and strategies into accessible, practical initiatives that empower families to make informed and sustainable choices and support their health and wellbeing.”

Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, said: “Supporting the health and wellbeing of our community has always been central to Al Ain Farms. Working with ADPHC allows us to play a more active role in encouraging healthier daily routines and making information and experiences more accessible to families across the emirate. We’re proud to stand alongside ADPHC in advancing public health efforts in the emirate.”

As part of the partnership, Al Ain Farms and ADPHC will work together on upcoming community initiatives, including RunYAS, Abu Dhabi’s flagship community running event held at Yas Marina Circuit on 11 January. The event brings together residents, families, runners, and corporate teams to celebrate movement and wellness, encouraging active lifestyles and community participation.

This upcoming initiative builds on the successful Festival of Health collaboration in December last year, where Al Ain Farms participated as a Strategic Partner in the inaugural multi-week activation focused on nutrition, movement, sleep, and mental wellbeing. During the Festival, Al Ain Farms supported nutrition-led experiences designed to help families make practical connections between physical activity and healthier food choices.

Beyond these initiatives, the MoU provides a framework for continued collaboration between both entities, with a pipeline of additional health and wellbeing programmes planned throughout 2026 to engage families and communities across Abu Dhabi.