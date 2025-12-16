The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for a multi-storey parking project, featuring modern office and service spaces at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), under the auspices of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn. With an investment of RO 9 million, the project is being developed by Oman National Engineering and Investment Company.

Eng. Jaafar Al Ajmi, Director General of Knowledge Oasis Muscat, stated that the project represents a strategic step toward strengthening service infrastructure and creating an ideal business environment for companies operating in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat. He affirmed that the project forms part of Madayn’s strategic approach to developing its industrial cities and maximising the utilisation of their strategic locations, supporting operational efficiency and enhancing service facilities in line with rapidly evolving economic changes. He added that the project reflects a long-term planning model that balances current requirements with future expansion needs.

Al Ajmi added that Madayn continues to implement quality projects aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of industrial cities and elevating the quality of services provided to investors. He noted that service-supporting projects represent a core element in strengthening investment sustainability and delivering an integrated business environment, and thus contributing to economic diversification and creating added value for the national economy in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The multi-storey parking project with office and service spaces at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat is being developed on a land area of 14,863 sqm, with a total building area of 52,221 sqm. The project, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, will include a range of facilities and services, including office spaces covering 7,000 sqm, commercial areas of 1,500 sqm, and parking capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. The project will also feature areas for quick vehicle maintenance services, shops, cafes, and additional service facilities. Project completion and operation are expected by November 2027.

By the end of 2024, the cumulative investment volume at KOM rose to RO 312,520,205. The number of projects has surpassed 200, employing 2,621 individuals and occupying a total area of 759,566 sqm during the same period. The Knowledge Oasis Muscat focuses on attracting sectors that support the knowledge economy, including technology and communications, business services, education and training, creative industries, entrepreneurship, and innovation. These activities contribute to building an integrated ecosystem that encourages innovation, generates high-quality employment opportunities, and attracts value-driven investments, and hence reinforcing the Sultanate’s position as a leading hub for technology.