BAGHDAD - China's CNOOC Iraq won a bid to develop Iraq's Block 7 for oil exploration, measuring a total area of 6,300 square kilometres that extends across the country's central and southern provinces of Diwaniya, Babil, Najaf, Wasit and Muthanna, Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday.

