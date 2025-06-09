Jordan is pinning high hopes on its key gas field in the eastern desert as it will slash gas imports by nearly 60 percent and provide sufficient supplies to its power sector.

Risha field has just been expanded to produce nearly 62 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) and the current five-year development plan will lift output to 418 mcf/d.

Around 16-20 mcf/d of the produced gas is sold to local companies but the supplies are way below Jordan’s growing gas needs, mainly for its power and industrial sector.

The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF), a key think-tank in the Arab country, said in a study last week that the field’s output would peak in July 2030.

“By July 2030, Jordan will have enough natural gas to meet more than 60 percent of its total energy needs,” the study said.

“We also hope that the produced gas will be enough to fully cover the demand of the power sector.….Risha Field will also support efforts to convert several industrial facilities to be operated by gas,” it added.

JSF said that if Risha field is efficiently managed when the expansion is completed, it will give a strong push to Jordan’s economy by enhancing value-added exports, providing sustainable job opportunities, contributing to reducing the country's dependence on energy imports and ensuring the stability of energy supplies.

“This will also generate additional financial revenues for the state, supporting the implementation of development plans and expanding the production base.”

Officials said early this year that Jordan has nearly completed a project to construct a gas treatment plant at Risha for use in local industries.

The plan also includes the construction of a 320km pipeline to distribute gas for the domestic market from the field, which contains nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, of which around 4.6 trillion can be recovered.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

