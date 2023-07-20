Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) has partnered with the student information system Smart Schools to launch an e-payment portal, as per an emailed press release on July 19th.

The partnership will enable Smart Schools to access a bunch of innovative digital solutions provided by Fawry to collect school fees safely and easily.

Under the deal, Fawry will digitize over 625 smart schools and provide the latest e-payment solutions to around 2.400 million students via its different channels, including points of sale (PoS), Fawry plus branches, and myFawry app.

