Qatar National Bank Alahli’s (QNB Alahli) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest saw a 49.36% year-on-year (YoY) hike in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 to EGP 7.042 billion, compared to EGP 4.714 billion, the bank’s financial statement showed on April 15th.

Net interest income surged to EGP 9.862 billion in the period from January to March this year from EGP 6.629 billion in the same quarter last year.

Respecting standalone business, the bank earned EGP 6.850 billion in net profits after tax in Q1 2024, up from EGP 4.481 billion in Q1 2023.

